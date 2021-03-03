-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Illinois’ Michael Feagles in the Top 10 after back-to-back top-five finishes
Florida State’s John Pak continues to lead PGA TOUR University Ranking
March 03, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Michael Feagles finished T4 at the LSU Invitational and solidified his position at No. 10. (Courtesy of University of Illinois)
Florida State’s John Pak retained his spot atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday, as only three of the top-15 players competed last week. At the LSU Invitational, Michael Feagles (Illinois) finished T4 and solidified his position at No. 10, while Davis Thompson (Georgia) finished T24 and remained No. 4.
Feagles has led the Illini to back-to-back team titles, and he was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week after winning the individual title by eight strokes at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate. He has compiled a 71.02 scoring average since fall 2018, and he is a four-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. The Illini’s next scheduled tournament is the Louisiana Classics, March 15-16.
Auburn’s Jovan Rebula was the third top-15 player who competed in Baton Rouge, and he slipped from 12th to 16th in the U Ranking following his T43 finish. Rebula’s drop allowed Devon Bling (UCLA), Cooper Dossey (Baylor), Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech) and Tim Widing (San Francisco) to move up a spot.
The week’s two biggest movers were Dan Erickson (Texas A&M) and Wilson Furr (Alabama). Erickson won the Border Olympics and improved from 114th to 77th, while Furr finished third at the LSU Invitational and improved from 56th to 38th.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: March 3, 2021
Rank Change Player University 1 - John Pak Florida State 2 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 3 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 4 - Davis Thompson Georgia 5 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 7 - Quade Cummins Oklahoma 8 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 9 - McClure Meissner SMU 10 - Michael Feagles Illinois 11 - Angus Flanagan Minnesota 12 +1 Devon Bling UCLA 13 +1 Cooper Dossey Baylor 14 +1 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 15 +1 Tim Widing San Francisco
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
