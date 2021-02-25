-
PGA TOUR U
Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo moves to No. 6 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Illinois’ Michael Feagles improves to No. 10 after second collegiate victory
February 25, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo. (PGA TOUR)
After leading his Arizona Wildcats to their second team title of the spring at The Prestige, Trevor Werbylo improved three spots to No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. Florida State’s John Pak extended his lead at the top of the Ranking after finishing second at the Seminole Intercollegiate, while Illinois’ Michael Feagles moved into the top 10 after winning the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
An up-and-down par save on Werbylo’s final hole at PGA West secured both co-medalist honors and a share of the team title. Paired with the team title at their home event in January, the Wildcats have posted multiple team titles in the same season for the first time since 2006.
“It’s always exciting to win as a team as well as an individual,” Werbylo said. “It’s pretty cool when you can share that success.”
With the T1 finish, Werbylo moved from 9th to 6th in the U Ranking, one spot away from the top five and an exemption on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I don’t think it necessarily adds any extra pressure,” Werbylo said about moving to No. 6. “I think the focus has always been to play good golf, and that’s what it always will be. If anything, it’s exciting to know that if I continue playing well, then I’ll end up being where I want to be, which is ideally in that top five.”
Also making a move into the top 15 this week was Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan, who climbed to No. 11 after winning the Collegiate Showcase and earning a spot in the field at The Genesis Invitational. His Golden Gophers’ next scheduled tournament is the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island (March 8-9).
Rank
Change
Player
University
1
-
John Pak
Florida State
2
-
Chun An Yu
Arizona State
3
-
Austin Eckroat
Oklahoma State
4
-
Davis Thompson
Georgia
5
-
Sandy Scott
Texas Tech
6
+3
Trevor Werbylo
Arizona
7
-1
Quade Cummins
Oklahoma
8
-1
Garett Reband
Oklahoma
9
-1
McClure Meissner
SMU
10
+6
Michael Feagles
Illinois
11
+24
Angus Flanagan
Minnesota
12
-
Jovan Rebula
Auburn
13
-
Devon Bling
UCLA
14
+1
Cooper Dossey
Baylor
15
-4
Kyle Hogan
Texas Tech
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
