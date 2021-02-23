-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: Feb. 23, 2021
February 16, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Liberty University junior Alexandre Fuchs. (Courtesy of Liberty University)
Two top-20 players were medalists at major college tournaments last week – Michael Feagles of Illinois (16th) won the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Alabama for his second collegiate title, and Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo (9th) was one of three co-medalists at The Prestige in La Quinta, California.
Florida State’s John Pak solidified his standing atop the U Ranking after a runner-up finish at his team’s home event, the Seminole Intercollegiate. The seventh-ranked Seminoles finished at 26-under and won by nine strokes over No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 1 Oklahoma.
UCLA played twice last week, and Devon Bling (13th) added two top-15s to his resume: a T12 at The Prestige and a third-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.
Rankings as of February 17
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 2nd, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T9, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T11, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T11, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
6. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T26, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
7. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T11, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
8. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T12, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9)
9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T1, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
10. Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T36, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Valspar Collegiate (March 14-16)
11. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T91, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
12. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T28, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
13. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T12, The Prestige (Feb. 15-17); 3rd, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: San Diego Classic (March 8-10)
14. Adrien Pendaries (Duke)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T39, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
• Team’s Next Tournament: T39, Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
15. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
• Last U-Ranked College Start:T42, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Border Olympics (Feb. 22-23)
PGA TOUR U PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alexandre Fuchs (Liberty)
At the Seminole Intercollegiate, Liberty's Alexandre Fuchs built a six-shot lead after posting career-best rounds of 65 on Friday and Saturday. Despite a quadruple-bogey on the par-5 9th hole in the final round, Fuchs posted an 11-under total and won wire-to-wire over a field that included five players in the top-15 of the PGA TOUR U Ranking. It was his second collegiate victory and he’s projected to move from No. 121 to near the top 70 when the Ranking is updated Wednesday.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (February 16-22, 2021)
Kiawah Invitational (Feb. 14-16)
Oak Point Golf Club | Kiawah Island, South Carolina
• Team champion: Wake Forest
• Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest
• Notable U-Ranked players: T2, Eric Bae/Wake Forest (ranked 42nd, T16, Christopher Gotterup/Rutgers (ranked 17th), T23, James Piot/Michigan State (ranked 36th)
Mobile Bay Intercollegiate (Feb. 15-16)
Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course | Mobile, Alabama
• Team champion: Illinois
• Individual medalist: Michael Feagles/Illinois (ranked 16th)
• Notable U-Ranked players: T3, Matthias Schmid/Louisville (ranked 18th), T3, Yannick Schuetz/South Alabama (ranked 188th), T7, John Murphy/Louisville (ranked 28th)
The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
Greg Norman Course at PGA West | La Quinta, California
• Team co-champions: Arizona, North Carolina
• Individual co-medalists: Trevor Werbylo/Arizona (ranked 9th), Jacob Skov Olesen/TCU, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech
• Notable U-Ranked player: T4, Austin Hitt/North Carolina (ranked 77th), T9, Chun An Yu/Arizona State (Ranked 2nd), T12, Devon Bling/UCLA (ranked 13th), T12, McClure Meissner/SMU (ranked 8th)
Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)
Golden Eagle Country Club | Tallahassee, Florida
• Team champion: Florida State
• Individual champion: Alexandre Fuchs/Liberty (ranked 121st)
• Notable U-Ranked player: 2nd, John Pak/Florida State (ranked 1st), T4, Van Holmgren/Florida Gulf Coast (ranked 154th), T8, Benjamin Shipp/NC State (ranked 34th), T11, Garett Reband/Oklahoma (ranked 7th), T11, Austin Eckroat/Oklahoma State (ranked 3rd), T26, Quade Cummins/Oklahoma (ranked 6th), T39, Adrien Pendaries/Duke (ranked 14th)
Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)
Classic Club | Palm Desert, California
• Team champion: Georgia Tech
• Individual champion: A.J. Ott/Colorado State (ranked 76th)
• Notable U-Ranked player: 2nd, Noah Norton/Georgia Tech (ranked 61st), 3rd, Devon Bling/UCLA (ranked 13th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (February 23 - March 1, 2021)
Border Olympics (Feb. 22-23)
Laredo Country Club | Laredo, Texas
LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
University Club | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
Hometown win for the boys. 🍢🏆— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) February 22, 2021
Full results from the Seminole Intercollegiate ➡️ https://t.co/p7Z5kxmDmm
📸: @FSUGolf pic.twitter.com/Zx2oszIMq5
These past 3️⃣ weeks have been nice 🍢 pic.twitter.com/keYkZ5H2ZR— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 23, 2021
Here’s @thereal_Twerbs on his 🏆championship performance at The Prestige. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/P8D1HtGdf8— Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) February 18, 2021
