-
-
PGA TOUR U
Auburn’s Andrew Kozan moves into top 50 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Angus Flanagan, Tim Widing have opportunities at The Genesis Invitational this week
-
February 17, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- February 17, 2021
- Auburn’s Andrew Kozan climbed 58 spots in this week's Ranking.
After earning co-medalist honors at the Gators Invitational, Auburn’s Andrew Kozan improved 58 spots and is now 49th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. Kozan’s teammate Jovan Rebula dropped two spots to 12th after finishing T28 in Gainesville, which bumped up Hunter Eichhorn (10th/Marquette) and Kyle Hogan (11th/Texas Tech) one spot each.
Baylor’s Cooper Dossey returned to the top-15 despite not competing last week, as San Francisco’s Tim Widing dropped seven spots to 20th following a T9 finish at the Orange County Collegiate Classic. However, the Swede has an opportunity to regain ground this week, as he was added to The Genesis Invitational field as a sponsor exemption after Andy Ogletree withdrew Tuesday.
Widing joins 35th-ranked Angus Flanagan at Riviera, as the Minnesota senior earned a sponsor exemption after he won the Collegiate Showcase in a playoff over Widing on Monday.
“I'm going to take everything as a learning experience,” Flanagan said Monday after he secured his spot with a birdie on the third extra hole. “Today was a learning experience and I've come out on the good end. Even if I didn't, it's still a good learning experience.”
The Genesis Invitational will be Flanagan’s second start on TOUR, as he made his debut last summer at the 3M Open (MC, 73-73). The Golden Gopher tees off Thursday at 8:19 a.m. PST with Willie Mack III and John Augenstein.
“I could be 70 years old and say to my grandkids I've played in a PGA TOUR event,” Flanagan said. “That's a pretty surreal thing, and to get the opportunity to do it again really makes the goal of trying to be on TOUR even greater.”
The top-15 will look different next week, as the February 24 Ranking update will include results from The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21), The Prestige (Feb. 15-17), Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21), and the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-16), which was won by 16th-ranked Michael Feagles (Illinois).
Rank Change Player University 1 - John Pak Florida State 2 - Chun An Yu Arizona State 3 - Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 4 - Davis Thompson Georgia 5 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 - Quade Cummins Oklahoma 7 - Garett Reband Oklahoma 8 - McClure Meissner SMU 9 - Trevor Werbylo Arizona 10 1 Hunter Eichhorn Marquette 11 1 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 12 -2 Jovan Rebula Auburn 13 1 Devon Bling UCLA 14 1 Adrien Pendaries Duke 15 1 Cooper Dossey Baylor
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
-
Get the latest PGA TOUR Champions news
Sign for the Monthly Minute newsletter
Please enter a valid email address.