Auburn’s Andrew Kozan moves into top 50 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

After earning co-medalist honors at the Gators Invitational, Auburn’s Andrew Kozan improved 58 spots and is now 49th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. Kozan’s teammate Jovan Rebula dropped two spots to 12th after finishing T28 in Gainesville, which bumped up Hunter Eichhorn (10th/Marquette) and Kyle Hogan (11th/Texas Tech) one spot each.

Baylor’s Cooper Dossey returned to the top-15 despite not competing last week, as San Francisco’s Tim Widing dropped seven spots to 20th following a T9 finish at the Orange County Collegiate Classic. However, the Swede has an opportunity to regain ground this week, as he was added to The Genesis Invitational field as a sponsor exemption after Andy Ogletree withdrew Tuesday.

Widing joins 35th-ranked Angus Flanagan at Riviera, as the Minnesota senior earned a sponsor exemption after he won the Collegiate Showcase in a playoff over Widing on Monday.

“I'm going to take everything as a learning experience,” Flanagan said Monday after he secured his spot with a birdie on the third extra hole. “Today was a learning experience and I've come out on the good end. Even if I didn't, it's still a good learning experience.”

The Genesis Invitational will be Flanagan’s second start on TOUR, as he made his debut last summer at the 3M Open (MC, 73-73). The Golden Gopher tees off Thursday at 8:19 a.m. PST with Willie Mack III and John Augenstein.

“I could be 70 years old and say to my grandkids I've played in a PGA TOUR event,” Flanagan said. “That's a pretty surreal thing, and to get the opportunity to do it again really makes the goal of trying to be on TOUR even greater.”