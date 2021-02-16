Honor Roll: Feb. 16, 2021

On Monday, 35th-ranked Angus Flanagan (Minnesota) won the Collegiate Showcase at Riviera Country Club and earned a spot in this week’s Genesis Invitational. Flanagan and 13th-ranked Tim Widing (San Francisco) went to a playoff after both players shot even-par 71, and Flanagan prevailed with a birdie on the third extra hole. This week will be the Englishman’s second career start on the PGA TOUR, as he played in last year’s 3M Open (MC, 73-73).

Last week’s Gators Invitational featured two top-10 players, with Georgia’s Davis Thompson (4th) finishing T11 and Auburn’s Jovan Rebula (10th) finishing T28. Rebula’s teammate Andrew Kozan posted rounds of 70-64-65 to earn co-medalist honors and his first collegiate victory, while Florida used its home-course advantage to win the team title by five strokes over Georgia and Auburn.

The winter storm in Texas forced the postponement of this week’s All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, which was supposed to feature three top-10 players: Austin Eckroat (3rd/Oklahoma State), Quade Cummins (6th/Oklahoma) and Garett Reband (7th/Oklahoma). The next scheduled tournament for the Cowboys and Sooners is the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio (March 1-3).

• Full Ranking (as of February 10; next update on February 17)

• Need to Know: Spring 2021

• Golf Channel College Golf Central

Rankings as of February 3

1. John Pak (Florida State)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T12, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)



2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: 14th, Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 2-4, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T49, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T11, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)

• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

6. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

7. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T13, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)

8. McClure Meissner (SMU)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T7, Southwestern Invitational (Jan 25-27, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 25-27)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

10. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T28, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)

• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)

11. Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T45, Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 16-18, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

12. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

13. Tim Widing (San Francisco)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: T9, Orange County Collegiate Classic (Feb. 7-9, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)

14. Devon Bling (UCLA)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Bandon Dunes Championship (March 8-10, 2020)

• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)

15. Adrien Pendaries (Duke)

• Last U-Ranked College Start: 3rd, Sea Best Invitational (Feb. 1-2, 2021)

• Team’s Next Tournament: Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)