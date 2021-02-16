-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: Feb. 16, 2021
February 16, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Auburn senior Andrew Kozan. (Courtesy of Auburn University)
On Monday, 35th-ranked Angus Flanagan (Minnesota) won the Collegiate Showcase at Riviera Country Club and earned a spot in this week’s Genesis Invitational. Flanagan and 13th-ranked Tim Widing (San Francisco) went to a playoff after both players shot even-par 71, and Flanagan prevailed with a birdie on the third extra hole. This week will be the Englishman’s second career start on the PGA TOUR, as he played in last year’s 3M Open (MC, 73-73).
Last week’s Gators Invitational featured two top-10 players, with Georgia’s Davis Thompson (4th) finishing T11 and Auburn’s Jovan Rebula (10th) finishing T28. Rebula’s teammate Andrew Kozan posted rounds of 70-64-65 to earn co-medalist honors and his first collegiate victory, while Florida used its home-course advantage to win the team title by five strokes over Georgia and Auburn.
The winter storm in Texas forced the postponement of this week’s All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, which was supposed to feature three top-10 players: Austin Eckroat (3rd/Oklahoma State), Quade Cummins (6th/Oklahoma) and Garett Reband (7th/Oklahoma). The next scheduled tournament for the Cowboys and Sooners is the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio (March 1-3).
• Full Ranking (as of February 10; next update on February 17)
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
Rankings as of February 3
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T12, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 14th, Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 2-4, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T49, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T11, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
6. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
7. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T13, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Cabo Collegiate (March 1-3)
8. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T7, Southwestern Invitational (Jan 25-27, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
10. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T28, Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
• Team’s Next Tournament: LSU Invitational (Feb. 26-28)
11. Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T45, Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 16-18, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
12. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
13. Tim Widing (San Francisco)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T9, Orange County Collegiate Classic (Feb. 7-9, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
14. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Bandon Dunes Championship (March 8-10, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
15. Adrien Pendaries (Duke)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 3rd, Sea Best Invitational (Feb. 1-2, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
PGA TOUR U PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Andrew Kozan (Auburn)
Behind the strength of a career-best 63 in the second round, Auburn senior Andrew Kozan earned co-medalist honors at the Gators Invitational. As a junior in 2019-20, he tied for the team lead with six top-20 finishes and 17 of his 21 rounds counted, and he was named a Second Team All-SEC selection. With the T1 finish, Kozan is projected to improve from 107th to near the top 50 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
"I am really happy for Andrew," said Auburn Coach Nick Clinard. "He just keeps getting better. From his freshman year until now, he's put a lot of work in. He's been really diligent and smart. He's really matured a lot as a person on and off the golf course. I'm thrilled for him to perform the way that he did this weekend to come out as a champion."
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (February 9-15, 2021)
Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida
• Team champion: Florida
• Individual co-medalists: Andrew Kozan/Auburn (ranked 107th), Trent Phillips/Georgi
• Notable U-Ranked players: T4, Trey Winstead/LSU (ranked 63rd); T11, Wilson Furr/Alabama (ranked 56th), T11, Davis Thompson/Georgia (ranked 4th); T28, Jovan Rebula/Auburn (ranked 10th)
Orange Country Collegiate Classic (Feb. 8-9)
Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, California
• Team champion: San Francisco
• Individual champion: Alex Chin/San Francisco (ranked 270th)
• Notable U-Ranked player: T9, Tim Widing/San Francisco (ranked 13th)
Nick Watney Invitational (Feb. 8-9)
Sunnyside Golf Course | Fresno, California
• Team champion: BYU
• Individual co-medalists: Carson Lundell/BYU, Gavin Cohen/Loyola Marymount (ranked 166th)
• Notable U-Ranked player: T7, Blake Hathcoat/St. Mary's (ranked 108th)
Oldfield Invitational (Feb. 8-9)
Oldfield Golf Club | Okatie, South Carolina
• Team champion: Virginia Tech
• Individual champion: Daniel Azallion/Virginia Tech
• Notable U-Ranked player: T3, Mark Lawrence/Virginia Tech (ranked 87th)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (February 9-15, 2021)
The Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West (Feb. 15-17) features seven top-15 players: Chun An Yu (2nd/Arizona State), Sandy Scott (5th/Texas Tech), McClure Meissner (8th/SMU), Trevor Werbylo (9th/Arizona), Hunter Eichhorn (11th/Marquette), Kyle Hogan (12th/Texas Tech) and Devon Bling (14th/UCLA). Additionally, Noah Goodwin (71st/SMU) is playing his 11th ranked event and has a chance to improve his standing, due to the minimum divisor being 13.
Kiawah Invitational (Feb. 14-16)
Oak Point Golf Club | Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Mobile Bay Intercollegiate (Feb. 15-16)
Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course | Mobile, Alabama
The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
Greg Norman Course at PGA West | La Quinta, California
Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 19-21)
Golden Eagle Country Club | Tallahassee, Florida
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
Congratulations to University of Minnesota’s @AngusFlanagan for playing his way into @TheGenesisInv with a playoff win at the Collegiate Showcase.— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) February 15, 2021
The 35th-ranked player in #PGATOURU will tee it up with the pros Thursday.
📸: @GopherMGolf pic.twitter.com/NSgcBUAeli
Absolute animal 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) February 16, 2021
Congrats to @andrewkozan for earning co-medalist honors at the Gator Invitational! 🥇#WarEagle | #ChampionsPlayHere pic.twitter.com/chI2mbbABm— Auburn Men's Golf (@AuburnMGolf) February 14, 2021
"A lot of people take November and December off and our guys didn't. They worked hard and got better."@realjcdeacon recaps our second consecutive title at home behind a 15-under final round - tied for the lowest in Gators Invitational history 🔥#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/q3knLboWdY— Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) February 14, 2021
