PGA TOUR U
Duke’s Adrien Pendaries Moves into PGA TOUR University Top 15
Florida State’s John Pak maintains top spot in U Ranking
February 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
A week after he posted a top-three finish near the home of the PGA TOUR, Duke’s Adrien Pendaries took one more step forward on his path to a PGA TOUR career. Pendaries finished third at the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley, and he improved to No. 15 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday.
Pendaries was 62nd in the U Ranking at the start of the spring season, but math was on his side – he had only played 11 events and because the minimum divisor this year is 13, he had the opportunity to make up a lot of ground in his next two starts.
He opened the spring with a T15 finish at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational and improved to 35th in the Ranking, and he climbed another 20 spots after his third-place finish at TPC Sawgrass. By moving into the top 15, Pendaries bumped Baylor’s Cooper Dossey to 16th and outside the bubble as players vie for membership on Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Rank Player University 1 John Pak Florida State 2 Chun An Yu Arizona State 3 Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State 4 Davis Thompson Georgia 5 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 7 Garett Reband Oklahoma 8 McClure Meissner SMU 9 Trevor Werbylo Arizona 10 Jovan Rebula Auburn 11 Hunter Eichhorn Marquette 12 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 13 Tim Widing San Francisco 14 Devon Bling UCLA 15 Adrien Pendaries Duke
While Florida State’s John Pak continues to top the standings, Pendaries’ rise emphasizes the fact that significant movement is possible over the next three months.
Currently, there are seven top-100 players who have played fewer than 13 tournaments, which means they have a chance to follow Pendaries and the Blue Devil’s blueprint.
• No. 35 – Angus Flanagan/Minnesota (11 events)
• No. 43 – David A. Perkins/Illinois State (12 events)
• No. 69 – Sam Harned/Nevada (12 events)
• No. 71 – Noah Goodwin/SMU (10 events)
• No. 80 – David Snyder/Stanford (11 events)
• No. 93 – Evan Brown/Loyola University Maryland (12 events)
• No. 100 – Alex Schaake/Iowa (11 events)
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly and announced Wednesdays on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today”. The Ranking includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events.
The Ranking will be finalized after the NCAA Division I Championship, where the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
