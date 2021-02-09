-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: Feb. 9, 2021
February 09, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- Arizona State's Blake Wagoner. (Courtesy of Arizona State)
The PGA TOUR U Honor Roll is a weekly column that highlights college players eligible for PGA TOUR University. At the conclusion of the NCAA Championship (May 28-31), the top-15 players in the PGA TOUR U Ranking will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
• Full Ranking (as of February 3; next update on February 10)
• Golf Channel College Golf Central
Since last week’s U Ranking was released, Arizona State’s Chun An Yu was the only top-15 player that competed. The second-ranked player finished 14th at the Amer Ari Invitational, while teammates David Puig (1st), Blake Wagoner (T2) and Ryggs Johnston (4th) all finished in the top five.
Rankings as of February 3
1. John Pak (Florida State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T12, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21)
2. Chun An Yu (Arizona State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 14th, Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 2-4, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
3. Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T49, Timuquana Collegiate (Jan 25-26, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: All-American Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-16)
4. Davis Thompson (Georgia)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (Nov. 9-10, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
5. Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T15, Colonial Collegiate Invite (Sept. 28-29, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
6. Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: All-American Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-16)
7. Garett Reband (Oklahoma)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T13, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: All-American Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-16)
8. McClure Meissner (SMU)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T7, Southwestern Invitational (Jan 25-27, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
9. Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 25-27)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
10. Jovan Rebula (Auburn)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T10, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (Nov. 9-10, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
11. Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T45, Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 16-18, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
12. Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
13. Tim Widing (San Francisco)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: In progress: Orange County Collegiate Classic (Feb. 7-9, 2021)
• Team’s Next Tournament: Bandon Dunes Championship (March 7-9)
14. Devon Bling (UCLA)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: 1st, Bandon Dunes Championship (March 8-10, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: The Prestige (Feb. 15-17)
15. Cooper Dossey (Baylor)
• Last U-Ranked College Start: T42, Maridoe Invitational (Oct. 18-20, 2020)
• Team’s Next Tournament: All-American Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-16)
PGA TOUR U PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Blake Wagoner (Arizona State)
A week after he finished T55 at the Southwestern Invitational, Blake Wagoner (Arizona State) opened with a course-record 63 en route to a T2 finish as an individual at the Amer Ari Invitational. It was the eighth round of 63 or better in Sun Devil history, and Wagoner joins a list that also includes Paul Casey, Jon Rahm and the second-ranked player in the U Ranking, Chun An Yu.
With the T2 finish, 60th-ranked Wagoner is poised to make a jump in the U Ranking when they are updated Wednesday.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS (February 2-8, 2021)
Big East Match Play (Feb. 1-2)
Pelican Golf Club | Belleair, Florida
• Team champion: Marquette
• Notable U-Ranked player: 2-1-0, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (ranked 11th)
Sea Best Invitational (Feb. 1-2)
TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
• Team champion: University of North Florida
• Individual champion: Nick Gabrelcik/University of North Florida (66-73-68)
• Notable U-Ranked player: 2nd, Easton Paxton/NC State (ranked 169th)
Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 2-4)
Hapuna Golf Club | Waimea, Hawaii
• Team champion: Arizona State
• Individual champion: David Puig/Arizona State (67-68-68)
• Notable U-Ranked player: T2, Blake Wagoner/Arizona State (ranked 60th)
Big Ten Match Play (Feb. 5-6)
Hammock Beach Ocean Course
• Team champion: Indiana
• Notable U-Ranked player: 2-1-1, Christopher Gotterup/Rutgers (ranked 17th)
Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational (Feb. 6-8)
Sunbrook Golf Course | St. George, Utah
• Team champion: Utah
• Individual champion: Blake Tomlinson/Utah (65-67-69)
• Notable U-Ranked player: 1st, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (ranked 143rd)
THIS WEEK’S TOURNAMENTS (February 9-15, 2021)
Orange Country Collegiate Classic (Feb. 8-9)
Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, California
Nick Watney Invitational (Feb. 8-9)
Sunnyside Golf Course | Fresno, California
Oldfield Invitational (Feb. 8-9)
Oldfield Golf Club | Okatie, South Carolina
Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14)
Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida
• Scheduled to compete: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Liberty, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, UNF, USF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Washington
SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
On the hunt. @KevinGolfYu cuts John Pak’s Spring lead in half, moving within 55 points of the No. 1 spot in this week’s #PGATOURU Ranking.— PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) February 3, 2021
Full List ➡️ https://t.co/dGMFSMLlZQ pic.twitter.com/awBpVInBZc
Congrats to Ludvig Aberg for winning the @Jones_Cup and earning an invite to @TheRSMClassic!— Texas Tech Men’s Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) February 7, 2021
Aloha. 🧹 team and individual titles! 💪#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/To7ZEmI9lz— Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) February 5, 2021
