Need to Know: Spring 2021

Players must play in the NCAA D-I Regional Championship in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

Players will be removed from the Ranking if they do not play in a D-I Regional Championship. Players can satisfy this requirement either through the team or individual portion of the competition.

Qualified players must play in the NCAA D-I National Championship.

Players who qualify for and are selected to compete in the NCAA D-I National Championship must play; otherwise, they will be removed from the Ranking.

The minimum divisor will remain at 13.

After reviewing the entirety of college golf and the impact due to COVID-19, the minimum divisor will remain at 13 events through the 2021 spring season.

Players who finish the season outside the top 15 may return and be eligible for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized upon the conclusion of the NCAA D-I National Championship, at which time the top-15 players will be set and the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 will be announced. Players who finish outside the top 15 and have remaining collegiate eligibility may return and compete to qualify for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Each week throughout the 2021 spring season, the PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated every Wednesday on Golf Channel’s Golf Today and on pgatour.com/university .

PGA TOUR University will affect collegiate players competing in Q-Schools.

Modifications are being made for collegiate players at Q-Schools for Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. There will be acknowledgment language on the application during the registration process that details each Tour’s specific guidelines.