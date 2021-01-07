-
PGA TOUR U
Graysen Huff keeps perspective in final season with Tigers
January 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Graysen Huff was an SEC Player of the Week before the pandemic hit. (Courtesy of Auburn Athletics)
As he gradually moves up the PGA TOUR University ranks, Graysen Huff keeps a keen focus on only the things he can control – a lesson well learned after the Auburn senior’s plans were thrown out the window last season due to COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, Huff had hit his stride, being recognized as the SEC Golfer of the Week in late February. He was among the senior leaders of a star-studded Auburn team that had won three of their last four tournaments.
“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” Huff reflected of that time. “We definitely had our eyes set on the SEC. Our team had just shot a tournament-low in the final round to capture the title at the Tiger Invitational and we were literally waiting for the bus to take us to the next tournament in Florida. We ended up waiting for six hours. We went from thinking, well, we possibly won’t play in this event, to our season is going to be canceled. I thought I was done with collegiate golf. I had plans of turning professional after last season and I felt blindsided.”
While many of his teammates returned home once classes went virtual, Huff stayed in Alabama, intent on training as much as possible, as safely as possible. Then, in the beginning of June, the PGA TOUR announced the debut of PGA TOUR University, designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR.
“It was really cool to see my name on that (rankings) list, along with (Jovan) Rebula’s,” Huff said. “In fact, I knew everyone on that list. Like on the TOUR, we’ve been competing against each other week in and week out over the years. There’s this mutual respect among us and often even friendships built.”
Huff currently sits at No. 21 on the PGA TOUR University standings, just six spots away from securing membership on one of the International Tours. The goal, of course, would be to finish among the top five and receive Korn Ferry Tour membership.
“Because of the pandemic, the NCAA granted spring sports another year of eligibility,” Huff said. “This allows us one more shot to prove ourselves at the collegiate level, before having to go and fight for TOUR membership and exemptions as any other amateur golfer does.”
As the summer started, Huff moved in with Rebula, one of his closest friends, and they spent the next few months playing in as many events as possible.
“Jovan is a great guy. He makes me better without even knowing; and I’d like to think that I make him better,” Huff said of Rebula, who is No. 10 in the PGA TOUR University rankings. “We are definitely competitors, but we will always be friends, as well. Having someone there that can push you, it builds a bond that not a lot of people get a chance to have.”
The SEC Championship was a perfect example of this. Huff and Rebula were tied for the top spot at the end of the regular competition. In the playoff, however, Rebula ended up edging out Huff to take home the title.Graysen Huff. (Courtesy of Auburn Athletics)
“We were both so excited to be playing for the title. We both wanted to win, of course, but what was so great was that whoever finished on top, we’d be ok with,” Huff reflected.
Auburn’s top two players inspire each other, and they both have inspirations within their own families. Huff’s uncle is Glen Day and Rebula’s uncle is Ernie Els. And, coincidentally, in the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, their uncles tied for fifth, finishing the season ranked 14th and 2nd, respectively.
“We watch senior tour events with both of our uncles coming down the stretch, and then we realize how funny it is that we are both arguing about our uncles,” Huff laughed.
Moreover, the teammates’ connection goes beyond the golf course. Both spend quite a bit of their free time volunteering in programs that help underprivileged kids. They, along with their Auburn teammates, lead afternoon golf camps, teaching kids basic golf skills and etiquette on the course. In addition, Huff recently worked to secure a grant with Auburn University for a class to help underprivileged high school students gain skills and knowledge to prepare for college.
“What I’ve learned is that whatever I do on the course, regardless of the score, someone is always watching. Both Jovan and I know how good we have it. We just want to give other kids the same opportunity and maybe even provide that spark to push them to be something they always dreamed of,” Huff explained.
“Both of us want to leave footprints others can follow, whether it’s at a camp, teaching kids how to play golf, or even within our college program. It’s super important to us and it helps our friendship to get involved in helping impact others. We are just trying to make a little bit of difference,” he added. “If we can help someone get just one percent better each day, who knows what they can become. It’s kind of cliché – but I always think about that.”
Auburn men's golf team finished the fall season No. 8 in the Golfstat team rankings after Huff spurred the Tigers to defeat Georgia and Vanderbilt in a three-team playoff on the 18th hole to secure the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate title in November. The Tigers are one of seven teams in the Southeastern Conference to be ranked inside the top 10, while Huff was tabbed No. 10 in Golfweek’s individual national rankings and tops the SEC.
And, while finishing 2020 on that high note would have been enough for some, Huff earned one more reason to celebrate. On New Year’s Eve, he put together a clean card in the final round to defeat 83 of the nation’s elite collegiate golfers and win the Patriot All-America Invitational title in Arizona.
“It’s pretty awesome – I don’t really have words for it,” Huff said. “I’m definitely on the right path. I just have to keep my head down and keep playing the way I know I can.”
Doing just that, with any luck, both Auburn and Huff will be back in the hunt for another title come spring.
