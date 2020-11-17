  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Fidelity Sports Group, PGA TOUR University unveil inaugural PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National

    Top-ranked college players and celebrities to raise $1 million for military foundations

  The 2020 PXG College Golf Showcase will feature four of PGA TOUR University's top-ranked athletes. (PGA TOUR)