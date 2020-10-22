Brightwell shines as stellar college career nears end

After four years at UNC-Greensboro, Jonathan Brightwell proved to himself that he can play on the PGA TOUR. Now, as a fifth-year senior at the University of Oklahoma, he has the chance to prove it to everyone else.

Brightwell grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and played baseball and basketball until high school. That’s when he had a realization: “I’m just not that good of an athlete,” he said with a laugh.

He dropped his MLB and NBA aspirations and became a more serious golfer the summer before ninth grade. He played high school and summer tournaments, but in recruiting speak, he probably would have been categorized as “unheralded.” In fact, UNC-Greensboro Coach Terrance Stewart first noticed Brightwell when he was recruiting another player.

“He saw something in me before anyone else,” Brightwell said. “It meant the world to me that I was there for four years and had a chance.”

Although UNC-Greensboro was the only scholarship offer Brightwell received, it was the only offer he needed. Not only was it an opportunity to play – it was an opportunity to play often.

Out of the gate, Brightwell played every tournament as a freshman. He finished runner-up at the conference tournament, he was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and he was the only freshman to be named All-Southern Conference.

Brightwell started every tournament as a sophomore, too, but statistically he fell short of his goal of improving every season. In 36 rounds, he broke par just six times and his scoring average was 74.81, nearly two strokes higher than the year before.

Numbers don’t tell the whole story, though. Looking back, Brightwell said that he’s a better player because of his sophomore season.

“I got to learn because I got to play a lot, and play a lot probably when I shouldn’t have, when I was playing poorly,” he said. “No one’s going to play well for four years. There are going to be times when you’re up and down, but I was able to play through my downs.”

He returned to the All-Southern Conference team as a junior and helped the Spartans repeat as SoCon champions, the first two conference titles in program history. As a senior, he had a 70.09 average and was ranked as high as No. 8 in Golfstat before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Playing when you shouldn’t have makes you better, and smaller schools give you that opportunity. I was fortunate to be in that situation,” Brightwell said. “It was really frustrating at the time (as a sophomore), but my junior and senior years were my two best years and I think it’s because I went through a really long, tough time.”

In recent years, the Southern Conference has produced PGA TOUR players J.T. Poston (Western Carolina) and Stephan Jaeger (Chattanooga), but Brightwell knew that finishing his college career at Oklahoma would put him in a better position to take advantage of PGA TOUR University.

“I needed to be at a bigger school and a big-time schedule to really have a chance. Not that I couldn’t have gotten it at UNC-Greensboro, but you want to be able to play well at a big-time program to show you can handle it.”

Through two tournaments, Brightwell seems comfortable on the bigger stage. In his OU debut, he finished T6 and helped the No. 2-ranked Sooners win the Big 12 Colonial Preview, and he went 4-1-0 last week as Oklahoma finished third at the Big 12 Match Play Championship.

Despite the solid start, he still has work to do in order to break into the PGA TOUR University Top 25 Ranking. It may seem like one season at Oklahoma won’t be enough, but if Brightwell has proven anything, it’s that one opportunity is all he needs.