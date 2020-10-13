'Why wouldn’t I go back?'

The USC support system was exactly what Wilson was looking for – an extension of his family. Plus, as Wilson continued the pursuit of his lifelong dream of playing professionally, he knew McDonald could help him get to where he needed to go. Following a very successful collegiate career at Georgia Tech – where McDonald was the runner-up at the 1988 NCAA Championship and a two-time All-American – he played professionally worldwide for several years before becoming a teaching professional and coach.

“He knows what it takes to be successful because he's done it himself,” Wilson said.

A career of ‘firsts’ and one more round as a Gamecock

Since joining the Gamecock squad in 2016, Wilson and McDonald have accomplished several firsts, including the team’s first SEC Match Play appearance during Wilson’s freshman year, as well as a new team 54-hole scoring record at the 2019 J.T. Poston Invitational (where Wilson fired a career-best score of 64 in the second round).

And then there was another first – the cancellation of the spring season because of a global pandemic.

Wilson and his teammates were getting some final prep in at a course in South Carolina the day before the squad was set to travel to Florida for the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. Cell phones weren’t allowed on the course, so Wilson and his teammates enjoyed hours of solitude and peace out on the links before their world seemingly turned upside down.

As the team left the course, “Coach just told us we were done,” Wilson said.

“We didn’t know what the next steps would be.”

Wilson’s final season as a Gamecock was over. No chance to set more records and notch more firsts. No opportunity to compete as a Gamecock one final time.

After a few days of letting things settle in, Wilson came to the realization that “the best thing I could do was practice as hard as I could. I didn’t know if I was going to get another year.”

He had every intention to turn professional following his collegiate career and was planning on competing in Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School later that spring, so “sitting around and feeling sorry for myself” was simply never an option.

However, a few weeks later, along came another first. The NCAA announced at the end of March that spring-sport student-athletes could receive an additional year of eligibility.

“I had a big decision in front of me,” Wilson said.

After a week of internal debate, Wilson said it hit him all at once:

“Why wouldn't I go back?”

Another year to fine tune his game.

Another year to practice with teammates who “make me better and push me every day,” Wilson said.

Little did Wilson know that shortly after he opted to return for a fifth year, he would receive even more validation that he made the right choice.

On June 1, the PGA TOUR announced the debut of PGA TOUR University, a program that provides a pathway for elite collegiate golfers as they begin their journeys into the professional ranks.

“It’s huge,” said Wilson. “It’s a path for successful collegiate golfers in having a chance to play on a major Tour right out of college. It gives me all the more reason to practice as hard as I can this year.”

As Wilson prepares for his final round at the University of South Carolina, he’s been able to spend some time with fellow Gamecock and PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan. The 2017 RBC Heritage champion moved back to Columbia in 2019 and has since taken Wilson and several other teammates under his wing.

“I try to see how he does things and how I can do things better based on what he does,” Wilson said. “He's grinded his whole life. He's one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met.”

Bryan’s nonlinear path to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle has given Wilson even more hope and motivation that he can follow in Bryan’s footsteps.

“Just seeing his story through the years, his success, the adversity that he’s fought,” Wilson said, have made him realize, “I can do this. I can win on the PGA TOUR.”