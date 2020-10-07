Full PGA TOUR University player Ranking unveiled

PGA TOUR University announced its full player ranking tonight during GOLF Channel’s coverage of The Blessings Intercollegiate. While Florida State’s John Pak remained atop the Ranking, there was movement throughout the top 15 as well as the introduction of 448 players across various conferences, representing 178 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf programs.

The top four remained unchanged from the top-25 Ranking update two weeks ago, where Pak was followed by Arizona State’s Chun An Yu, Georgia’s Davis Thompson and Texas Tech’s Sandy Scott – all of whom competed in last month’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

While Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat was listed at No. 5 in the most recent Ranking, he fell down one spot to No. 6 this week as Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein moved up to fifth following his appearance in the U.S. Open.

Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins made the biggest move inside the top 15, jumping from No. 11 to No. 9 thanks in part to a T2 finish at last month’s Colonial Collegiate Invitational. Cummins, who finished two shots back of teammate Logan McAllister in the season’s first premier college event, was one of three Sooners to finish inside the top 10 at historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas – site of the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Jonathan Brightwell, who transferred from UNC Greensboro to Oklahoma in the offseason, finished T6 and moved up to No. 33 in the Ranking.

Oklahoma has three players currently inside the top 50 in the Ranking, as Cummins and Brightwell are joined by Garett Reband, who held steady at No. 7 over the last two months but missed the team’s season-opening event due to an injury. The only other team with three players inside the top 50 is Georgia Tech, led by Luke Schniederjans (22), 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Ty Strafaci (31) and Noah Norton (50). The Yellow Jackets will not begin play until the spring of 2021 after the Atlantic Coast Conference halted fall golf due to the pandemic.

While 9 of the top 10 players in the Ranking are from Power 5 conferences (SMU’s McClure Meissner being the lone exception), the top 50 is littered with players from small- to mid-level conferences.

Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn (14), San Francisco’s Tim Widing (15) and UNLV’s Jack Trent (18) are all inside the top 20, while further down the list, Arkansas State features two players inside the top 50.

The Jonesboro, Arkansas, school has an enrollment of just over 13,000 and plays in the Sun Belt Conference, yet has two of the top college players in the nation with Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale.

Stirn, who hails from Kranj, Slovenia, is one of many players who opted to return for a fifth year following the impact from COVID-19 on the NCAA Men’s Golf spring season. The six-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week award winner and Golf Coaches Association of America All-American Scholar competed in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes this summer.

Sale began his career at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to Arkansas State ahead of the 2018-19 season, where his 71.69 scoring average ranked second in team history (dating back to 1994), trailing only Stirn’s 71.05 effort during his junior year. Sale is from Saint-Louis, Reunion Island, which is an overseas department and region of the French Republic and an Indian Ocean island east of Africa.

The Red Wolves open their fall season at home next week with the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at Ridgepointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The top five finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Finishers Nos. 6-15 will secure membership on one of the International Tours for the current season and a spot in the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (if necessary). At that point, these players will have their choice of which International Tour their exempt status applies to.