Iowa State’s Kinney forging his own path to the PGA TOUR

For most people, a top-15 spot in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is the end goal. Access to the Korn Ferry Tour or one of the three International Tours, and from there, a direct path to the PGA TOUR.

For Iowa State’s Tripp Kinney, No. 15 isn’t enough

“When they announced I was ranked 15th, it was a good boost but there is still a lot of golf yet to be played. I am looking forward to not just being pleased with a top-15 ranking,” Kinney stated.

In July, the PGA TOUR debuted PGA TOUR University, a ranking system to assist college golfers matriculate to professional golf without sacrificing their collegiate career.

“College golf is already a top tier for amateur golf, and it will only grow stronger with players from other countries attending college and players staying in school longer because of this new program,” said Kinney.

Born and raised in Waukee, Iowa, Kinney already had the Cyclone cardinal and gold colors running through his family. Most of his family graduated from Iowa State, with his grandfather playing collegiate tennis and his great grandfather Harold Smith a two-year letterman in football (1922-23). In fact, Smith was teammates with Jack Trice, whose name adorns the Cyclone football stadium.

At a young age, golf became part of Kinney’s life.

“As soon as I could pick up those plastic clubs, I knew I wanted to play golf,” Kinney said. “I won a couple of tournaments when I was eight and that was what drove me to try and become even better.”

Kinney graduated from Waukee High School and won back-to-back Iowa state titles in 2014 and 2015. After being named the Class 4A Player of the Year in 2015 and playing in numerous American Junior Golf Association events, he knew that he would be playing competitive golf after high school.

While visiting colleges, he saw something special within the Iowa State golf team. He loved the comradery, the state-of-the-art facilities, and was drawn to the program.

“I met the team and I knew it was the right place for me and I haven’t looked back,” said Kinney.

As a freshman during the 2016-17 season, he played in every event for the Cyclones – including the NCAA Championship – and was named to the Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.

Each year thereafter, Kinney continued his rise.