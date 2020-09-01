-
PGA TOUR U
Amid uncertainty, UCLA's Devon Bling writes his own narrative
September 01, 2020
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
To play the Masters Tournament is every professional golfer’s dream. To walk the hallowed fairways at Augusta, take part in the time-honored Par-3 competition – tee it up against the best in the world.
UCLA senior Devon Bling is no different than those legions of professional golfers – same goal, same dream. Only thing is, Bling’s dreams came true at age 19.
But let’s back up a bit. Devon Bling’s golf career started similar to many – young.
Before he was crossing Rae’s Creek, Bling first picked up some plastic clubs at 18 months, and his father, Nick, started teaching him the game at 5 years old. He grew to love golf while growing up in southern California, along with basketball and soccer, but didn’t play competitively until he was 10.
“My dad took me to my first tournament without even telling me I was playing in it,” laughed Bling. “He knew I would be nervous. But ever since I started playing competitive golf, I loved it. That competitive feeling just never went away.”
You could say the rest is history, but Bling is just starting to write his golf story.
The rising senior at UCLA debuted at No. 16 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking, a new pipeline established for the top four-year players in the college golf world to begin their quest to reach the PGA TOUR.
For Bling, his Ranking comes as no surprise. He was an elite junior golfer at Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, California, and nationally he won the AJGA’s Under Armour Alison Lee Championship. In addition, he set the course record (59) at China Lake Golf Course, a military course in Ridgecrest. As a southern California kid with family friends who had attended, it was only natural when Bling chose to attend UCLA over other big names such as Oregon, Arizona State and Pepperdine.
“UCLA just checked all of the boxes for me,” said Bling, who is majoring in History. “To me it was the right combination of academics and athletics. Any degree from UCLA is going to be pretty good – it’s tough academically over there.”
While Bling has had some significant collegiate success – including a win and being named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team in his first season – his “breakout” came at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach.
It was his first time qualifying for the tournament, and looking back, he can admit he had low expectations, just aiming to make it to match play. Needless to say, he exceeded those expectations with flying colors.
He won in the Round of 64, and the next day played 38 holes to defeat Shintaro Ban and Noah Goodwin in the Rounds of 32 and 16, respectively. In the quarterfinals he faced off against Davis Riley – who has two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour this season – and defeated him on the iconic par-5 18th hole. Then came one of the most thrilling matches of his life in the semifinals against Isaiah Salinda.
“Isaiah and I probably combined to go 9- or 10-under that day. That was some of the best golf I’ve played in my life,” recalled Bling, who carded seven birdies on the round. “That was also my first experience with a big crowd like that. I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed having the fans there cheering me on and feeling the adrenaline and the momentum I was able to take from that.”
Entering the week, Bling’s only match play experience was two U.S. Junior Amateur appearances. But against Salinda, he looked like a veteran, birdieing four of his first five holes on the back nine to move 2 up. Salinda pulled within one after 16, but Bling halved the final two holes for a 1 up victory.
While he would fall to future PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland in the finals, Bling had already punched his ticket to the 2019 Masters Tournament and U.S. Open.
“A lot of people wait a long time to play in a major championship. I got the opportunity to play when I was 19 years old,” said Bling. “The Masters was one of the best weeks of my life. We rented a house and my whole family was there. I got to check out the Crow’s Nest. It was just so special because I’ve dreamed of playing in the Masters my whole life. And the same thing with the U.S. Open; it’s just something you dream about since you were a kid. Those two weeks were two weeks that I’ll never forget.”
Though he missed the cut at the U.S. Open, he carved out a small piece of Masters history when he finished T35 as an amateur in 2019 while making a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday. That, combined with meeting one particular player, made it one of the best weeks of his life.
“I got to meet and talk to Tiger Woods for a few minutes on the range on Tuesday, and he’s my golfing idol,” reflected Bling. “To be able to look him in the eye and talk to him while playing in the same tournament as him, that was really cool. He wished me luck and actually told me he kept track of the U.S. Amateur when I was playing in it, which meant a lot. It was kind of a blur; I was just trying not to sound stupid or say anything dumb.”
Five days later, Woods electrified the sports world by winning the Masters.
While the Masters will return to the unprecedented COVID-19 golf calendar in November, PAC 12 golf will not. The conference has opted to push the traditional fall/spring men’s golf calendar to spring only, given the pandemic and its impact on campuses across the country.
For Bling, this will likely mean a heavy schedule of tournaments starting early in 2021 as the Bruins chase a third NCAA team title and the kid who started with plastic clubs looks to chase a lifelong PGA TOUR dream – which just might start with PGA TOUR University.
