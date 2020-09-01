Amid uncertainty, UCLA's Devon Bling writes his own narrative

“My dad took me to my first tournament without even telling me I was playing in it,” laughed Bling. “He knew I would be nervous. But ever since I started playing competitive golf, I loved it. That competitive feeling just never went away.”

You could say the rest is history, but Bling is just starting to write his golf story.

The rising senior at UCLA debuted at No. 16 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking, a new pipeline established for the top four-year players in the college golf world to begin their quest to reach the PGA TOUR.

For Bling, his Ranking comes as no surprise. He was an elite junior golfer at Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, California, and nationally he won the AJGA’s Under Armour Alison Lee Championship. In addition, he set the course record (59) at China Lake Golf Course, a military course in Ridgecrest. As a southern California kid with family friends who had attended, it was only natural when Bling chose to attend UCLA over other big names such as Oregon, Arizona State and Pepperdine.

“UCLA just checked all of the boxes for me,” said Bling, who is majoring in History. “To me it was the right combination of academics and athletics. Any degree from UCLA is going to be pretty good – it’s tough academically over there.”

While Bling has had some significant collegiate success – including a win and being named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team in his first season – his “breakout” came at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach.

It was his first time qualifying for the tournament, and looking back, he can admit he had low expectations, just aiming to make it to match play. Needless to say, he exceeded those expectations with flying colors.