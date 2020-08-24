'The best part of my life was watching him play'

There’s not exactly a big market on custom golf clubs for toddlers. If you’re the average youngster you’re probably looking at a couple of plastic clubs, some whiffle balls and maybe a cup target or two.

However, if you’re rising Coastal Carolina University senior Zack Taylor, you had Uncle Rich.

Rich Korcyzk is Uncle Rich, Taylor’s first introduction to the game.

“Zack began following me to the driving range the day he learned how to stand up at 2 years old,” said Korcyzk. “He just loved every part of the game.”

Even for his age, Taylor was able to quickly pick up the game and become a stronger player. And while he provided plenty of time and support to his nephew, there was one gift that really set Uncle Rich apart – custom clubs.

“I had a work bench, so I started to order junior clubs and shafts from golf catalogs or take parts from other clubs to make his own set light enough for him to swing,” said Korcyzk, who began cutting down clubs for Taylor starting at age 4.

“I saw this as an advantage when I was young because even if I bought a club and it wasn’t a good fit, my uncle would modify and change it so it would be,” said Taylor.

Korcyzk once told his talented nephew that he wouldn’t be able to beat him in a round of golf until he was older. But “older” came at the age of 9; Taylor clipped his uncle with a round of 69, and from that point forward, continued to do so each time they played together.

For some time thereafter, the golf part of Taylor’s life was the piece that connected him to his uncle. From traveling around the U.S. playing junior events; to competing in the Drive, Chip & Putt tournament when it was in Orlando; to the activities outside of golf they experienced together; it was all these aspects that had created a lasting bond between the two.

“He would pretty much live with me on the weekends and golf was just our thing,” said Korcyzk.

As he got older, Taylor took part in the local First Tee chapter for a few months and competed in a few AJGA events, but ultimately his skills in golf vastly improved solely from the relationship with Korcyzk.

“My uncle was very influential, and he loved golf a lot,” said Taylor, a Pittsburgh native. “He was a great teacher and he learned how to become a better coach by training me. When I broke 70 with him, it was then that I knew that if I kept playing, I could succeed.”

At the end of high school, Taylor struggled to get recruited by a college team. At that point, he knew golf was a passion he had, but decided that if he wasn’t going to play the sport for a living, he wanted to follow his uncle’s footsteps and teach others how to play the game.

Coastal Carolina offered the PGA Golf Management Program (PGM); the longtime college program, available at a number of schools around the country, prepares students for a successful career in the golf industry by combining academic studies and professional golf-training experiences.

Make no mistake, the PGM program is not billed as an avenue to the TOUR. But one takes from it what one will, and for Taylor, the impact was directly to his game.

“The program teaches you a lot, but the more I learned and understood how to play the game, the more confident I felt in playing competitively,” said Taylor, who spent two years in the PGM program.

He was finishing an internship while playing in a qualifier in New Jersey when Coastal Carolina’s head golf coach, Jim Garren, called him with an opportunity to walk onto the team. Per the school’s regulations, a student couldn’t be on the golf team and in the PGM program, so Taylor had to choose one or the other.

As two prior PGM students had done before him, Taylor decided that playing golf for a living was the route he wanted to take. He dropped the PGM program to pursue a degree in marketing, and joined the Chanticleers on the course.

In his first full season of NCAA golf, Taylor shined, being named 2019 Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, thanks to a 71.33 scoring average and being tabbed Division I PING All-Region East team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

As a senior during the 2019-20 season, he lowered his scoring average even further to 70.79, which bettered his all-time average to 71.15 over 55 rounds. How good is that? It ranks first in program history, ahead of 22-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, who finished his standout career in Myrtle Beach with a 72.26 average. Yes, THE Dustin Johnson, folks.

“I wasn’t confident at first. [But] I worked with my swing coach and after my first win at the General Hackler Championship this year, I proved to myself that I could compete at this level,” Taylor said.

That win? March 10, 2020.

Days later, NCAA sports came to a crashing halt, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in motion a stretch of unprecedented decision-making from leaders throughout all of sport.

On March 30, the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve an extra year of eligibility for all spring-sport athletes. Taylor decided he had unfinished business in the college ranks, and decided to return to lead the Chanticleers once again this fall. He now sees his future going through the new PGA TOUR University program.

PGA TOUR University, launched June 1, will rank the top four-year college players on the basis of their average performance over a 104-week cycle, or two years. Events which will count towards the ranking include NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and official PGA TOUR events, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Following the conclusion of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, the top 15 players in the final Ranking will be provided access to the Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 1-5) or one of the International Tours (Nos. 6-15). Taylor is currently ranked 17th in the inaugural ranking.

“First off, the program is a fantastic idea,” said Taylor. “It’s never really been easy for players to transition from college to professional golf. PGA TOUR University will help college players get to where they want to go. I haven’t been at this level for too long, but I want to finish top five; I want to play well; and I want to get the best access I can because playing golf for a living is just what I want to do.”

As Taylor readies to return to campus and continue his quest for the PGA TOUR, Uncle Rich reflects on the toddler turned talented golfer his nephew has become.

“The best part of my life was watching him play,” said Korcyzk, proudly.

If things go according to plan, it won’t be long before he’s watching Zack Taylor play a lot - on the PGA TOUR.