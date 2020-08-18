Emerging star Cooper Dossey blossoms as Baylor’s top Bear

“I think being a Baylor Bear my whole life made it a lot easier.” – Cooper Dossey

Cooper Dossey was born a Baylor Bear. His parents, Paul and Trudi, are Baylor graduates. Aunt Kelli was a standout Bear basketball player. All in all, almost three dozen relatives have attended the prestigious school in Waco, Texas.

Dossey himself was a formidable player as a junior golfer, winning three 5A state championships at Vandergrift High School in Austin. Nationally, he won the AJGA’s Goodman Networks Junior at Traditions event in 2014, one of 10 career top-10 efforts on what is without doubt the world’s top circuit. He also represented the West in the prestigious Wyndham Cup in 2014 and 2016.

So, it was an easy decision, right? Cooper Dossey would just continue the family tradition.

Not exactly.

As a sophomore at Vandergrift, he committed to Texas A&M. The facilities were just too good to pass up and he decided it would be College Station for him in the fall of 2016.

That was the plan – right up until his younger brother, Luke, took an unofficial visit to Baylor. Coach Mike McGraw had just taken over the helm, fresh off his National Championship run with the University of Alabama in 2014, and with plans to build some of the best practice facilities in the country in Waco. McGraw made an immediate impression on Dossey and that was all it took for him to change his mind. Dossey, like so many of his family members before him, was born to be a Bear.

“When I showed up to meet Coach McGraw, I just immediately knew this is where I wanted to be and a lot of it was because of the history but also because of the plans he had for the future of Baylor golf,” said Dossey. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made because this was the school that I was supposed to be at.”

The transition from high school to college took some getting used to but with the help of Coach McGraw and his Baylor roots, Dossey found success.

“My time management skills weren’t great. I had to balance golf and school and working out and eating right and I didn’t do that in high school,” he said. “Having Coach McGraw there really helped me and knowing the history of the school and being in Waco a lot helped too. It made it more comfortable and made it feel a lot more like home.”

Dossey adjusted to college life and was a standout early at Baylor, becoming the first player in program history named to the Golf Coaches Association of America’s five-player All-Freshmen Team while being tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

He went on to rank second in career stroke average (trailing only 6-time PGA TOUR winner Jimmy Walker); played in every Baylor lineup for all four years (minus four tournaments due to injury); recorded a 8-2-1 match-play record, including helping the Bears win the inaugural Big 12 Match Play Championship in 2018 by going 5-0 in individual matches; and posted the best NCAA tournament score in program history at the 2017 NCAA Stanford Regional (10-under 201).

But that all came to a halt this past March during his senior year, at a time when everything was going just as Dossey had planned. He figured he’d be a Baylor graduate and a professional by now, off to chase his dream of playing on the PGA TOUR.

COVID-19 had other plans. The stretch run of the 2019-20 NCAA golf season was canceled.

“I was pretty emotional when the news broke because I’m very close with my teammates and my coaches and I didn’t know if I’d get the opportunity to compete alongside them again,” said Dossey, reiterating the comments of so many collegiate athletes affected by the pandemic.

When the NCAA granted him another year of eligibility, he turned to the people he trusted most in his life for what became an easy decision.

“I think I was the first person to say I was coming back to school. I gave myself some time to emotionally get over it first before I made any clear decision. I have a really good thing going on at school,” he said. “We were trending in the right direction and individually I was playing some of the best golf I’ve played in my entire life.”

A new plan was on track – and then things got even better for Cooper Dossey. The PGA TOUR announced a new pipeline as a way for the top four-year players in the college golf world to chase their PGA TOUR dreams.

On June 1 of this year, PGA TOUR University was born.

Partnering with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), the PGA TOUR University Ranking List was established and Dossey debuted as No. 12. The top five finishers at the end of the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship will gain access to the Korn Ferry Tour, with spots 6-15 earning a chance to play on Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or PGA TOUR Series – China.

“It’s going to allow for guys to put more focus on college golf and you’re going to see a lot of good scores and a lot of good finishes from the top guys and that’s going to make me a lot better this year,” said Dossey. “That played a huge role in me coming back because to be honest, if I had turned pro, I wouldn’t have any opportunities to play this year.”

Dossey is indeed an emerging star. A veritable can’t-miss All-American if there ever was one. And if the 2020-21 season goes as planned, the long wait for his pro debut will be well worth it as he starts the trek towards his lifelong PGA TOUR dream.