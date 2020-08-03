In San Francisco, Sweden’s Tim Widing is proving to be a star on the rise

But just a few months ago, Widing was debating where he would go next.

He had recently completed his senior year at USF as a standout on the men’s golf team, but had his season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Widing was leaning towards entering the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s Q-School but had to reevaluate his options after the event was postponed and eventually canceled.

“I thought I was going to play the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-school in the spring,” Widing said. “That obviously was postponed and then canceled, and I thought I would go back home and play on the Swedish Golf Tour.”

A few months later, an alternative option for his career path became a reality – PGA TOUR University.

“When the PGA TOUR University program presented itself, it gave me the opportunity to start another year and further my education,” he said. “It also gave me some extra motivation to play one more year in college and get on to one of these Tours.”

Widing took the path less traveled to his current standing in NCAA Division I golf, and to be honest, he’s just fine with that.

Before attending the University of San Francisco, Widing grew up in Jonkoping, Sweden, where he dreamed of playing professional hockey in the NHL one day. After giving golf a chance, he quickly found a passion for another sport that would change his life.

“I always thought I was going to play in the NHL,” he said. “My dad played a lot of golf and he brought me to the course, and I loved being outside. I started playing pretty well and got on to the National Team at a pretty young age – so my dream changed from playing in the NHL to the PGA TOUR.”

Widing quickly became a strong junior golfer in Sweden and won two silver medals at the European Championships. As he evolved into a more talented player, he knew playing collegiately in the United States was becoming a very realistic option.

“When I was 14 or 15 years old, it became a dream of mine,” he said of attending college in the United States. “I had never been to the States before and I had heard so much about it.”

Though he knew college golf in the U.S. was within reach, where he wanted to play became a key decision. While the University of San Francisco may not be considered a golf powerhouse by most, Widing felt that a smaller school could better prepare him for his future.

“I actually visited a few schools in Florida with the National Team when we played a couple of tournaments there,” he recalled. “I got in touch with the coach at the University of San Francisco and flew there. As soon as I got there, I saw the courses they had and saw the city. I thought, ‘I have to be here.’”

While only being able to play a few months out of the year in Sweden, he knew that playing opportunities and tournament starts would be a major factor in his college decision and could help develop his game. Couple that with USF’s home courses like The Olympic Club, California Golf Club, TPC Harding Park, Lake Merced Golf Club and Meadow Club, and Widing had found his American home.

The University of San Francisco was the perfect fit.

“I knew I was going to play every single tournament, which was a key for me,” he said. “It was important to be able to play a lot and get used to playing a lot of tournaments.”

Widing has had a standout career while playing for the Dons. In 2020, he was named the USF Male Athlete of the Year and earned Ping Honorable Mention All-America honors. During his senior year, he led the team with a scoring average of 72.3 and added his second individual title at the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic.

“I’ve had amazing teammates and coaches and I don’t know how good I would’ve been if I went to one of those better schools,” he recalled. “I like the position I’m in now and it’s really prepared me for what’s coming.”

Now 23, Widing will get ready for one final year in San Francisco and another shot at achieving his lifelong dream. And if things go according to plan, that dream could be realized through the PGA TOUR’s new path from college golf into the pro ranks.

“When I heard about the PGA TOUR University program, I was very happy and even more motivated to get better every day,” he said. “This is a great thing for all of us college golfers and a really good opportunity. I think it’s a great thing to have done so that college golfers can have something to play for and a little easier path to one of these Tours.”