Chun An 'Kevin' Yu learns to trust himself on the course

"I definitely knew of Kevin because I was coaching his good friend CT Pan at Washington," said Thurmond, who was named Arizona State Head Coach in summer of 2016. "When I got the ASU job that was a really high priority for me, to get Kevin to take those exams (SAT and TOEFL) so he could get here in January 2017."

Yu won in just his third start as a Sun Devil, and in four seasons at Arizona State he has three victories and was a 2019 GCAA First-Team All-American. He is currently No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was planning to turn pro after graduating this spring – and then the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Yu’s senior season.

“I was sad and didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t really turn pro because I wouldn’t be able to get many starts, so I was super concerned about everything,” Yu said. “When the NCAA announced we could have another year, I was super happy and I’m so glad Coach Thurmond gave me the opportunity to play another year.”

Add PGA TOUR University to the equation, and Yu feels even better about his decision.

“I can come back for another year, do great things with the team and for myself, and I get the opportunity to get inside the top five and get the Korn Ferry Tour card. That’s pretty awesome,” he said.

Throughout his college career, Yu has remained close with Pan. Yu qualified for the U.S. Open twice and was a sponsor’s exemption at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he played practice rounds with Pan at each tournament.

“He’s kind of like me: he’s from Taiwan, he went to college, played the Canadian Tour. He definitely knows my situation and he’s just like a big brother to me,” Yu said. “On the course, off the course, he’s a role model to me.”

Yu missed the cut in all three of those starts, but he knows he’ll benefit from the experience.

“The key thing I learned is that you have to trust yourself. You are as good as, or hopefully even better – you have to trust yourself that you can be at that level,” he said.

Yu’s record shows he has plenty of reasons to trust himself, with wins over TOUR-caliber players on TOUR-caliber courses.

When he won the 2015 Junior PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the field included future PGA TOUR winners Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland and Joaquin Niemann. Wolff was also in the field when Yu won the 2019 Australian Master of the Amateurs at Royal Melbourne, site of the 2019 Presidents Cup.

His peers have won on the PGA TOUR. It’s only a matter of time before Yu joins them.

“Seeing them win on the TOUR, I’m really proud of them and to know that you beat them before, it gives yourself confidence that when you’re out there, you can beat them,” Yu said. “Hopefully in one year I can be out there winning on the PGA TOUR, too.”