PGA TOUR University could help Eckroat's decision on pro starts

Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat had already made his decision. His junior season was going to be his last in college golf, and it was time to hit the professional ranks to hopefully join old teammate Matthew Wolff and roommate Viktor Hovland on the PGA TOUR. Eckroat was a key member of the Cowboys’ 2018 NCAA Championship team, and has seen firsthand throughout his career what it takes to become one of the best. But as the saying goes in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the best laid plans...

The uncertainty of where to get starts is one that faces every young upstart professional, but Eckroat is now facing a world of uncertainty unlike any seen before with the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China seasons cancelled in late May, and the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour were suspended until early June.

Ironically, the advent of the new PGA TOUR University program could ensure Eckroat has more clarity on where his professional starts will come from following graduation in spring of 2021. His world-beating teammates Hovland and Wolff had to lean on exemptions after college golf (albeit with tremendous success), but Eckroat just might benefit from the access a top-5 finish in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking might provide.

The long-awaited collegiate path to the PGA TOUR was launched on June 1, and will award the top 15, four-year players exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 1-5) or one of the International Tours (Nos. 6-15) following the conclusion of the annual NCAA Championship.

“Basically, I had thoughts of going pro this year and that was kind of the plan I was going with, but I knew this thing was coming up, PGA TOUR University. Coach (Alan Bratton) had been talking about it throughout the year, and it was one of those things that sounds almost too good to be true,” Eckroat said. “It’s like Coach has to be a little off on something but turns out he wasn’t. So, it’s a great opportunity for us guys. With two groups, the rising seniors and [existing] seniors coming back for an extra year, it’s going to be a little tougher, but it’s a huge influence on why I came back to school.”

So instead of turning pro, he’s back hitting the amateur circuit hard this summer, with upcoming starts beginning this week at the Southern Amateur, and from there the Sunnehanna Amateur, Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur, all before returning to Stillwater for his senior season.

If Eckroat’s hunch is any indication, he’ll be one of the first to take a path that many will choose in the future – returning to college to pursue guaranteed starts over the uncertainty of chasing sponsor exemptions and Monday qualifiers.

“It’s one of those things where you have to win the U.S. Am like Viktor or completely dominate like Matt to have as many starts as they had. Starts are hard to come by, so having a path where you’re guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour (or International Tours) – that’s kind of the path the PGA TOUR wants you to take,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be nice to know you have a schedule and not just hoping you get in every week. I think it’s going to be a good thing for college players, and I think it’s going to be a big recruiting tool in the future with teams that have stronger schedules. It should change the way that college golf is played.”