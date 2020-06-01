Game changer: PGA TOUR University creates pipeline for collegiate stars

The game has changed. PGA TOUR University is proof.

Before today, a player’s amateur resume was rendered moot the moment he turned pro. Sure, winning a U.S. Amateur or NCAA Championship may garner a few extra sponsor exemptions or allow a player to bypass one of Q-School’s many stages, but that was about it.

Not anymore.

Now players can earn pro status for their performance in amateur events. PGA TOUR University, which was announced Monday, provides the pathway. The new program will reward the top college seniors with status on the Korn Ferry Tour and the TOUR’s international circuits (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, PGA TOUR China Series).

Professionals were always slow to recognize amateur accomplishments because playing for money is a whole new ballgame. Some players shine when the stakes are highest. Others wilt when they need to make a putt to pay their mortgage.

Pros used to be dismissive of schoolboy golf, where chemistry midterms are a player’s biggest concern and the difference between one stroke is often of little consequence. No one remembers if you finished sixth or seventh in the Southwestern Intercollegiate five years ago. College players can return to the comfort of campus after a poor showing.

Contrast that to pro golf, where a missed 6-footer may be the margin by which you lose your card. A missed cut stings more when you have mouths to feed.

That’s why even Tiger Woods was met with skepticism when he turned pro. Grizzled veterans, hardened by years of lip-outs and tough losses, questioned whether he could live up to the hype that followed his U.S. Amateur three-peat.

He did, of course, and the game would never be the same. Technology has only quickened players’ transition to the pro game. Now, no one can deny that today’s college players are more prepared than ever to thrive in the pro game.

“There’s hardly any need for an apprenticeship anymore. They hit the ground like veterans,” Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee said earlier this year. “I think having (a smartphone) is like having Butch Harmon or Harvey Penick in your pocket. You have access to the best teaching and a library of video.”

That’s right. That oversized iPhone is for more than posting TikToks. Today’s players have grown up with immediate access to the best swing theories out there. Throw in the use of TrackMan to make sure players’ clubs are optimized and their distances are dialed in, and it’s no surprise that young players are having so much early success. ShotLink and Strokes Gained allow players to better understand their games and how to approach courses they’ve never seen before.

“What you had to figure out on your own took so much longer,” said 34-year-old Webb Simpson, once a top-ranked amateur and member of the vaunted 2007 Walker Cup team. “Now we have so much at our fingertips on our phone or on TrackMan. That’s one of the main reasons guys are improving a lot faster and they come out here and they’re ready to win. They understand their games more than I did even out of college.”

Nothing illustrates college players’ increasing readiness to compete than the fact that PGA TOUR University was approved by the very men these new pros will be playing against. Pros would rather leave home without their putter than give up spots in tournament fields. And they wouldn’t make the path to a PGA TOUR card easier than the one they had to trod unless they knew that this new generation was deserving.

The numbers speak for themselves, especially after last year’s unprecedented performance by the triumvirate of Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. No one can recall a trio of players in the modern era who won so quickly after turning pro. Add in Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann and we’ve had five players under the age of 23 win on TOUR since July. That’s one more than we had from 1985 to 2000.