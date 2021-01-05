-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University broadcast schedule
January 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2021
Features
Introducing PGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University has partnered with GOLF Channel to provide extensive coverage of NCAA Division I golf to complement the Official Ranking and showcase the race for the top 15. GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, televising six college golf championships, including the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014.
Take a look at the schedule for 2021 below.
