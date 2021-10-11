Viktor Hovland set to defend title at World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland will attempt to become the first player to successfully defend his title at Mayakoba when he competes against a 132-player field at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. This year’s event will be held Nov. 4-7 at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Tournament officials also announced today the return of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer to Mayakoba. Ancer, who is currently ranked 13th in the world, claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory in August when he won the prestigious World Golf Championships–FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz are both confirmed to participate at Mayakoba next month, both recent PGA TOUR winners.

“Since winning here last year, Viktor has had a wonderful season and has developed into one of the best young players in the world,” said Tournament Director Joe Mazzeo. “We are so proud of him and the way he has represented our event. It is exciting to have him and our friends Abraham, Carlos and Graeme already confirmed. As we prepare to welcome World Wide Technology in their first year as Title Sponsor, we are confident our field of players will be stronger than ever and we look forward to many additional exciting player commitments coming soon.”

Hovland, the first Norwegian to win on both the PGA TOUR and European Tour, is currently ranked 15th in the world. His highest ranking since turning professional in 2019, is 10th. He is also the highest ranked champion in the 14-year history of the tournament.

Last year, Hovland shot a 6-under-par 65 in the final round that included three birdies in his last six holes, to finish 20-under and separate himself from a crowded leaderboard which included Aaron Wise, Adam Long and past champion Harris English. It was his second PGA TOUR victory.

Hovland also became a mainstay on the international stage as he was a member of this year’s European Ryder Cup team last month and represented Norway in the Tokyo Olympics where finished tied for 14th.

Ancer and Ortiz, the highest ranked Mexican players in the world at 13th and 72nd, respectively, will both return to compete. Ortiz will be making his eighth consecutive start and Ancer his seventh. Combined, this pair has four top ten finishes at Mayakoba. Ortiz finished tied for second here in 2019.

McDowell joins Hovland as a past champion seeking to become the first multiple winner of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in the event’s history. In 2015, he won a three-man playoff to earn his fourth career TOUR title.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, tickets for the general public will not be available this year. Fans are encouraged to follow along through the event’s live television broadcast in the United States on Golf Channel and in Mexico and Latin America on Golf Channel Latinoamérica and GOLFTV, as well as special coverage on TV Azteca, Claro Sports, Televisa, Grupo Imagen, TVC Deportes, and many more media partners in Mexico.

