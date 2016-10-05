×
0 °F >

General Admission Grounds Passes
ACCESS TO ALL ON-SITE PUBLIC VENUES, LOCAL FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS, ROPE-SIDE ACCESS TO THE WORLD'S BEST PLAYERS, AND MUCH MORE. Please call (03) 9134 6811 for more information.
Weekly Grounds Pass
From $131
For the true golf enthusiast, a weekly ticket provides access to the event for all five days, including the Pro-Am on Wednesday through to the Final Round on Sunday. Your general admission ticket gives you access to the golf course, public vantage points and the Tournament Village, featuring local food and beverage options and interactive areas.
Daily Grounds Pass
From $27
Can’t make the whole Tournament? Single day options are available for all five days of the event, including the Pro-Am on Wednesday through to the Final Round on Sunday. Your general admission ticket gives you access to the golf course, public vantage points and the Tournament Village, featuring local food and beverage options and interactive areas.
Official Pro-Am
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PRO-AM EXPERIENCE, PLEASE CONTACT RACHEL LANDIS AT RACHELLANDIS@PGATOURHQ.COM or +61 408 135 035.
Pro-Am
Experience the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf Pro-Am and play with one of the 56 Professional Golfers from the Official World Golf Rankings on The Metropolitan Golf Club prior to the World Cup of Golf, 21 November. Individual or teams of three are available. Premium VIP experience includes one (1) round at The Metropolitan Golf Club with a World Cup of Golf Professional, a premium gift bag including World Cup of Golf Pro-Am attire, fully catered with food and beverage and invitation to attend the World Cup of Golf Opening Celebration event on Tuesday, November 20.
Upgrade Your Experience
Enjoy the World Cup of Golf in style with a ticket to the MacKenzie Club which offers an upgraded atmosphere to watch the dramatic competition. Daily and weekly options available.
MacKenzie Club
From $90
Experience the 2018 World Cup of Golf in the comfort of the exclusive MacKenzie Club, accessible from Thursday to Sunday. Perfectly situated on course with views of golf, this air-conditioned venue provides a Clubhouse feel in a sports bar environment, offering an upgraded atmosphere to watch the dramatic competition. Limited availability.
Daily Weekly
Federation Club
The Federation Club is the perfect upgraded facility for those wanting a memorable World Cup of Golf experience. This non-exclusive venue is positioned right in the middle of the action, overlooking the 18th fairway at the prestigious The Metropolitan Golf Club. Tickets include premium food and beverages, and reserved tables and seating, for each day of the event. Packages start at groups of 4 people and there is limited availability.
Travel Packages
Book your travel to the 2018 World Cup of Golf. Please call 1-300-300-756 for more information or click the link below.
Packages
Three and five-night tournament travel packages are now available, including accommodation, tickets, souvenir merchandise and coaches to transport you to the event in comfort and style.
YOUTH POLICY
Child Ticket
FREE
Children 16 years old or under, are free. Children attending must collect a ‘Youth Ticket’, free-of-charge, at the entrance gate upon arrival at The Metropolitan Golf Club. This will then be scanned to allow entry to the event. Youth Tickets are general admission tickets and provide access to the golf course, public vantage points and the Tournament Village, featuring local food and beverage options and interactive areas.

Concession Ticket

Available to those who have the appropriate form of concession listed below. Upon entry at The Metropolitan Golf Club, patrons entering on a Concession Ticket will be asked to present their concession identification. Patrons holding one of the following cards are eligible to purchase a ticket at the concession rate: • Centrelink issued: Pensioner Concession Card (PCC) • Department of Veterans' Affairs card or Department of Veterans' Affairs issued Pensioner Concession Card • Full time secondary or tertiary student cards with a valid student identification card • Centrelink issued: Health Card Card (HCC) • The World Cup of Golf will accept companion cards, and agrees to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge
