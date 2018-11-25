×
Thomas Pieters & Thomas Detry

2018 World cup of golf champions

Thomas Pieters & Thomas Detry

Belgium
score -23
Team Belgium final round highlights at ISPS Handa

In their final round foursome match in the 2018 World Cup of Golf, Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry carded a 4-under 68 to get to 23-under for the tournament and earning Team Belgium a three-stroke win over the field.



