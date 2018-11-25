It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
In their final round foursome match in the 2018 World Cup of Golf, Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry carded a 4-under 68 to get to 23-under for the tournament and earning Team Belgium a three-stroke win over the field.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.