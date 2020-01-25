FAST PASS BEVERAGE PACKAGES

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Save some money and don’t waste your time making lines to get your favorite beverages, buy a prepaid beverage pack and use the fast pass lines to refill and get back to follow the game!
Located in H4 Fan Bar, H3 and H9 Fan Zones
PAR 5 PACK Non alcohol beverages
MAKE A BIRDIE PACK Beer and Wine
EAGLE SHOT PACK Full Bar
*Only available in pre order when buying your access to the event.
*Make a Birdie and Eagle Shot only for adults
