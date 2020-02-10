Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy commits to WGC-Mexico Championship

Through three starts during the 2019-20 season, McIlroy has finished T3-1-T3, with his most recent start taking place at the Farmers Insurance Open. McIlroy is back in action at this week’s Genesis Invitational before returning to Mexico City.

Joining McIlroy in the field is Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who officially qualified as the next-highest ranked Mexican in the OWGR at No. 150. Abraham Ancer (No. 29) was already qualified for the tournament after advancing to the 2019 TOUR Championship.

“It is going to be very special,” Ortiz said. “Since they first brought it [in 2017] it is something I really wanted to do. Playing in front of the Mexican crowds and family is something special that I enjoy very much and it helps me to have good results.”

Among the players to qualify via the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) include Jordan Spieth, who finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move from No. 55 to No. 49 in the OWGR. Others qualifying from the top 50 include Francesco Molinari (No. 24), Sergio Garcia (No. 41), Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 46) and Graeme McDowell (No. 47). Players outside the top 50 will have one final opportunity to qualify for tournament by moving inside the top 50 as of Feb. 17.

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/.

