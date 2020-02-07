Justin Thomas adds to stellar field at WGC-Mexico Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Course-record holder owns three top-10s in three starts at Club de Golf Chapultepec
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials today announced the commitment of another member of the top 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking with Justin Thomas (No. 4) set to return to Mexico City for the fourth time from Feb. 19-23. Thomas, the course-record holder at Club de Golf Chapultepec, has recorded three top-10 finishes in Mexico including a runner-up in 2018.
Thomas’ 9-under 62 on Saturday in 2018 set a new course record that he equaled on Sunday in 2019. His 62 also ties the 18-hole tournament record that he shares with Retief Goosen, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes.
A one-time World Golf Championships winner at the 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Thomas was the 54-hole leader in Mexico City in 2017 before carding a final-round 72 to finish T5. In 2018, weekend scores of 62-64 and a hole-out eagle from the fairway at the 72nd hole earned him the playoff berth with Mickelson. Finally, in 2019, Thomas’ 62 on Sunday elevated him to solo ninth and his third top-10 result in as many appearances at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
“It's a cool little golf course. It's all right in front of you, there's nothing tricky to it,” Thomas said. “You can play the course a lot of different ways, I feel like. Off the tee you can be aggressive and take some of the doglegs or kind of hit it to where most of the people hit it and then go from there.”
“I know a couple kids came out and watched every single round of mine, and for someone like me, that doesn't happen very often,” Thomas added about the fan support. “It is really cool for not only myself but all of us here in Mexico City to play in front of them and hopefully grow the game and get them into it.”
Through six starts of his 2019-20 season, the 2017 FedExCup champion and former World No. 1 is one of two multiple winners on the PGA TOUR, having captured THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in October and the Sentry Tournament of Champions to kick off 2020.
