Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia among players in position to qualify for WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – With the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship set to return to Mexico City in two weeks from Feb. 19-23, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia are among those in position to qualify for the season’s second World Golf Championships event with several qualification deadlines approaching on Feb. 10.

The top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) not otherwise exempt will qualify for the WGC-Mexico Championship on Monday, Feb. 10 and Monday, Feb. 17. With a T6 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T3 at last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, Watson jumped from No. 55 to No. 44 in the OWGR and is in position to make his fourth appearance at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

In three previous appearances in Mexico City, Watson’s T8 in 2018 represents his best finish.

Spain’s Garcia, who moved up three spots to No. 32 in the OWGR after a T6 in the European Tour’s Saudi International, further cemented his spot in the field in Mexico City. Garcia has finished T12-T7-T6 in three trips to Club de Golf Chapultepec and is in search of his first World Golf Championships title with 60 career starts in the four-tournament series.

Following a win at the Saudi International, Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell jumped from No. 104 to No. 47 in the OWGR. The 2011 U.S. Open champion has not competed in the WGC-Mexico Championship since the tournament relocated to Mexico City in 2017.

Others in position to qualify among the top 50 in the OWGR include: Tiger Woods (No. 6), Francesco Molinari (No. 22), Henrik Stenson (No. 27), Kevin Na (No. 28), Cameron Smith (No. 35), Billy Horschel (No. 37), Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 45), Jason Day (No. 46), Byeong Hun An (No. 48) and Ian Poulter (No. 50).

Those outside the top 50 with two weeks to improve their position include: Jordan Spieth (No. 55), Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (No. 63) and Phil Mickelson (No. 72).

In addition to the top 50 in the OWGR, the top 10 in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings will also qualify on Feb. 10. Currently, Australia’s Lucas Herbert (No. 2), South Africa’s Branden Grace (No. 6) and Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal (No. 10) are in position to qualify.

Finally, the top-ranked Mexican inside the top 300 in the OWGR not otherwise exempt will qualify as of Feb. 10. With Abraham Ancer already in the field, Carlos Ortiz (No. 147) will qualify for his WGC-Mexico Championship debut.

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship will once again feature one of the season’s strongest fields with at least 45 of the world’s top-50 players expected to compete in Mexico City.

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/.

