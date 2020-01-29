WGC-Mexico Championship announces Uber partnership

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials announced today a new alliance with Uber that will make accessing the tournament grounds even easier for fans in the 2020 edition. The WGC-Mexico Championship and the best players on the planet are set to return to Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec for the fourth time on Feb. 19-23.

Fans that choose to take an Uber to the tournament will be taken to the designated Uber pick-up/drop-off area located right outside the main tournament entrance near the fourth hole. Upon exiting the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Uber will have several cars staged in this area to ensure a quick and efficient exit from the tournament.

The partnership with Uber comes in tandem with a new public parking strategy promoted by the authorities of the tournament for this edition. This year, all parking lots for the tournament will be relocated to Toreo Parque Central (Blvrd Manuel Ávila Camacho 5), which is located approximately 5 km from Club de Golf Chapultepec. The new location will allow fans to park in that venue and then take a shuttle directly to the main tournament entrance across the Campo Militar 1, avoiding traffic delays in Av. del Conscripto.

“This exciting new partnership with Uber and public parking situation will greatly enhance our ability to deliver fans to and from the tournament grounds in a safe and efficient manner,” WGC-Mexico Championship Executive Director Gerald Goodman said.

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/.

