PGA TOUR, its tournaments surpass $3 billion in all-time charitable giving

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – The PGA TOUR and its tournaments surpassed $3 billion in all-time giving, TOUR officials announced Tuesday. The World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship is proud to play a role in this incredible milestone by helping positively impact lives throughout Mexico as the tournament has supported the efforts of the First Tee of Mexico since its official launch in 2017.

The PGA TOUR’s charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion, includes donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

“It’s truly a pleasure to thank our fans, sponsors, tournaments, players and volunteers for helping us generate over $3 billion for charity and positively impact millions of lives,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As remarkable as this milestone is, what really matters are the countless stories like Amy’s [Bockerstette] that every tournament has. Together, we look forward to continuing to reach – and celebrate – millions more.”

In Mexico, Valeria Montenegro Solis (insert link to video) is one of those millions. Valeria, 12, is a member of The First Tee of Mexico chapter Las Maravillas and had the opportunity to play the 18th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec with Abraham Ancer in 2019 during the First Tee’s annual visit to the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“It was an unforgettable moment that marked my life,” Valeria said. “In the two years that I have been [in the First Tee] I have learned to be more mature, have confidence in myself, be more sure of myself and to everyday put into practice the nine values we are taught.”

The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014. The TOUR achieved the $1 billion mark in 2005. In addition, the record $204.3 million in 2019 bests the previous record of $190 million in 2018. The TOUR’s first charitable donation of $10,000 was at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational. These dollars positively impact more than 3,000 nonprofits each year, such as the First Tee, which was introduced more than 15 million young people to its character-building programs through the game of golf.

Each PGA TOUR tournament provides individuals an opportunity to give back to the community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3 billion in donations to date. The impact these tournaments make throughout the year is possible thanks to more than 100,000 volunteers who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

