Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood Commit to Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials announced today the commitments of Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s Tommy Fleetwood to the tournament field. Both Fleetwood (No. 10) and Lowry (No. 19) add to an already stellar field that is annually made up of 45-50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship will return to Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec Feb. 19-23, 2020.

Fleetwood qualified for the WGC-Mexico Championship after advancing to the 2019 TOUR Championship where he eventually finished 16th in the final FedExCup standings. Lowry, winner of the 2019 Open Championship, finished fourth in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings to earn his second trip to Mexico City after posting a T62 finish in his debut at Club de Golf Chapultepec in 2019.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, is set to make his fourth consecutive appearance in Mexico City with a runner-up result in 2017 representing his best finish. Fleetwood, who has four career runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR without a victory, holed a birdie putt from 38 feet, 11 inches on the 18th hole in 2017 to lock up second place.

While Fleetwood was out of contention for the title in 2019, he made some noise during the second round with back-to-back eagles on Nos. 1 and 2 to begin his round. Fleetwood was the first player to begin a round with back-to-back eagles on the PGA TOUR since 2009.

“I think overall there's so many different ways to play the holes, there's so many irons you can hit off tees, but you can also be quite aggressive with driver,” Fleetwood said about Club de Golf Chapultepec. “Driving is clearly a strength of my game, and [doing it well] makes the course a lot easier because it's so easy just to get a little out of position.”

While Fleetwood will be in search of his first PGA TOUR and World Golf Championships title, Lowry will arrive in Mexico City having already secured one of the TOUR’s four elite events with his victory at the 2015 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when it was contested at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is also in search of his first career PGA TOUR title and nearly accomplished the feat at last week’s The American Express, where he carded a final-round 63 in La Quinta, California to finish two strokes back of champion Andrew Landry. Through eight starts in the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, Ancer has earned three top-10 finishes, including a T4 at the season’s first World Golf Championships event - the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

The runner-up finish at The American Express also elevated him to a career-high 30th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I knew the shots I had to pull off and that just gives me a lot of confidence,” Ancer said. “Seeing the ball go in a lot, making a lot of birdies, obviously, moving forward definitely gives me confidence. I’m proud of how I played.”

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/

For news and updates, follow the WGC-Mexico Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For additional information about the WGC-Mexico Championship, please visit wgcmexico.com.