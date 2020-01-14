Jon Rahm, Adam Scott among latest commitments to WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials announced today that two additional members of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 15 have committed to the 2020 tournament, with Spain’s Jon Rahm and Australia’s Adam Scott adding their names to the field list in Mexico City. The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship will return to Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec from Feb. 19-23, 2020.

Both Rahm and Scott qualified for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship by virtue of advancing to the PGA TOUR’s season-ending TOUR Championship in August. Scott finished sixth in the final FedExCup standings while Rahm concluded his season at 12th.

In November, Rahm went on to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, which elevated him to his current position at No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

This will mark Rahm’s fourth appearance in the WGC-Mexico Championship, with a T3 in his first appearance in 2017 representing his best result. The Spaniard finished T20 and T45 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

With the additional support he receives annually in Mexico City, Rahm is hopeful to secure his first World Golf Championships title at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

“It's really fun to get in contention at a World Golf Championships and it's really fun to do in a place like this,” Rahm said in 2019. “We don't get World Golf Championships in Spain, but as a Spanish speaker, as a Hispanic player and heritage, this is like a second home tournament. People really welcome me here, I get a ton of support. It's a lot more fun to do it.”

Scott will return to Club de Golf Chapultepec for the first time since 2017, having finished T45 in the tournament’s debut in Mexico City. A two-time World Golf Championships winner, Scott was the defending champion in 2017 after capturing the title in Doral, Florida in 2016.

With 13 PGA TOUR victories to his credit, Scott is in search of his first title since his victory in this event in 2016.

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/

