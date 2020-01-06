Abraham Ancer, defending champion Dustin Johnson commit to WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials announced today that Mexico’s top-ranked player Abraham Ancer and WGC-Mexico Championship defending champion Dustin Johnson are among the early commits for the 2020 event, which will return to Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec from Feb. 19-23, 2020.

Ancer qualified for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship by virtue of advancing to the PGA TOUR season-ending TOUR Championship last August. The 28-year-old earned his best career finish on the PGA TOUR in the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST to secure his trip to East Lake as one of the top 30 players of the PGA TOUR season.

Ancer’s late-season charge also earned him a spot in the Presidents Cup, making him the first player from Mexico to compete on the International Team. Ancer proved to be a valuable member of the Ernie Els-led team, totaling a 3-1-1 record in his Presidents Cup debut.

This will mark Ancer’s third appearance in the WGC-Mexico Championship, having finished T52 and T39 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“This tournament helped me a lot, I played against the best players in the world on a course that is not easy to play,” Ancer said. “You have to know how to play here, it's a complicated course and it taught me a lot.”

Ancer’s 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season will resume at next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii as he continues his search for his first PGA TOUR title.

Johnson joined Ancer in the Presidents Cup but as a member of the victorious U.S. Team, having earned a spot thanks in part to his win at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship that also represented his 20th career PGA TOUR victory. Johnson held off an early challenge by Rory McIlroy on Sunday but was able to cruise to a six-stroke victory for his sixth career World Golf Championships title and second at Club de Golf Chapultepec (2017).

Johnson returned to PGA TOUR competition at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T7 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Johnson and Ancer met in round one of the 2019 Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, with Ancer and partner Louis Oosthuizen defeating Johnson and Gary Woodland in Foursomes, 4 and 3.

Eight other Presidents Cup participants are set to join Ancer and Johnson at Club de Golf Chapultepec: Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland.