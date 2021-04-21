Committee Descriptions

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational volunteer force is made up of over 1,500 volunteers that make the event possible each year
Volunteers on this committee work to create a premium spectator experience for all. Access Control volunteers will be stationed at different entrances on course, scanning tickets and greeting guests at one of the gates. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, checking for proper admission credentials, scanning tickets, distributing pairing guides and provide general information to spectators. Great customer service skills are required as committee volunteers are the first people that the guests and sponsors interact with when arriving on-site. Volunteers are encouraged to learn about the tournament, so they can answer questions from spectators. This committee works outside all day and volunteers must be comfortable with being on their feet most of the day.
The caddie services committee works directly with the PGA TOUR caddies to ensure that the professional caddies have the best experience on the PGA TOUR. Please note, this committee DOES NOT caddie throughout the tournament but rather oversees the operations of the caddie area as well as assist with caddie registration throughout the week.
Volunteers control inventory and distribution of tournament golf carts pre-tournament, during and post tournament. This also includes maintenance of carts, inclusive of charging and upkeep. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Volunteers on this committee will greet guests, check credentials and provide wristbands to clients at all hospitality locations. Ensure that only properly credentialed clients access the venues. Volunteers will also assist guests with directions to locate their hospitality location and other areas around the course. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required.
This committee works closely with Tournament Operations on various tasks. Tasks range from distribution of supplies on-course to minor construction projects leading up to the event. Other physical labor tasks may be asked of you as well. Must be willing to work outside and perform physical labor. Saturday shifts begin four to six weeks from Tournament Week and several days during advance week.
This committee provides gallery control support for marquee groups. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.
Provide transportation for players, caddies and officials in the event of a weather evacuation. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.
Volunteers on this committee enforce crowd control during the tournament, ensuring players safe and easy access from hole to hole and signaling the gallery as players address the ball for their shot. Gallery Management volunteers are assigned to each of the 18 holes on course and are responsible for keeping the crowds moving smoothly with play from outside the ropes. These volunteers are on their feet all day and volunteers must be prepared for all weather conditions.
Volunteers on this committee assist with the implementation and operation of VIP guests participating in the Honorary Observer Program. Assist with registration, check-in, uniform distribution, guidelines and escorting guests to #1 and #10 tee.
This committee aids spectators and corporate clients regarding on-course hospitality locations and other points of interest.
This committee assists with package distribution between locker room, manufacturer reps, and players.
The media center is the hub for television, print and radio reporters during the tournament. The media committee works directly with the PGA TOUR communications team to assist in the operation of the media center. Helping to organize interviews with players, working with reporters and being a general help to the many people housed within the media center are just a few of the many responsibilities for this committee
Members of this committee will provide emergency medical care service and medical assistance on tournament grounds during Tournament Week. Professionally trained medical personnel (doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMT’s, etc.) only need apply. Active medical license required.
This committee provides shuttle/cart transportation for mobility-impaired spectators throughout the golf course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.
Manage proper access and flow to tournament parking lots. Ability to work on your feet for 2-3 hours at a time in the sun. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
This committee will greet guests, check credentials, provide wristbands, and act as a concierge service to military members and their families. Some heavy lifting/strenuous activity may be required.
This committee will assist with player registration and services throughout tournament week.
Members of this committee will distribute water and coolers on course. Committee required to lift products (ice, beverages & coolers). Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
This committee assists in daily setup and break down of the practice facilities. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
This committee distributes radios for volunteers and provide emergency communication assistance.
The walking scorer is responsible for keeping on-course statistics and scores using a handheld computer device and a voice radio with headset. A good understanding of the rules of golf and golf etiquette are required. You must have the ability to walk 18 holes in all weather conditions while maintaining responsibility for your equipment. The PGA TOUR staff holds a training orientation for this committee that volunteers are required to attend to learn how to become a walking scorer. You must have prior experience as a walking scorer to be on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Record shot locations of professionals in the ShotLink system, while stationed greenside or at fairway landing zones. All ShotLink volunteers are required to take and complete training sessions before being allowed to work on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Members of this committee assist with the activation of the AutoZone Fan Zone- a kid-friendly space featuring games and other fun activities.
Members of this committee will assist in access control of player sensitive areas not directly on the course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Standard bearers are tasked with the duty of carrying the sign that shows the gallery what players are in the group and displays their current scores. A basic understanding of golf scoring and golf etiquette is required, though it can be learned from the walking scorer. Training in required for new volunteers on this committee. Volunteers must be able to walk 18 holes carrying a 5 lbs. sign in various weather conditions.
Announce player introductions at either #1 tee or #10 tee. Strong public speaking skills and knowledge of current PGA Tour and International players is required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Members of this committee manage the office warehouse and receive/distribute shipments during tournament week. Members of this committee will also help with our official merchandise tent to assist the TPC Southwind Golf Professional staff to stock, sell and organize. Customer sales experience is preferred but not required.
Volunteers serve as liaisons for spectators visiting this open-to-the-public venue, featuring food and beverage for purchase and a variety of vendor exhibits.
Transportation committee members could be responsible for the pickup and drop off of players and their families throughout the course of the week, as well as certain VIP Guests. Committee members receive, inventory and control the issuance of tournament courtesy cars. Volunteers on this committee will meet players, officials and designated guests at the airport and assist them with their transportation needs. Must be over 25 years of age and have a valid driver's license. The largest need in this committee falls at the beginning and end of tournament week when assisting with the inventory and the distribution of approximately ninety (90) official tournament vehicles.
The volunteer hospitality committee assists in servicing the volunteers during tournament week in the volunteer tent. Responsibilities include answering volunteer questions, directing volunteers to their committee check-in locations, re-stocking snacks and beverages and assisting the tournament in creating an overall excellent volunteer experience. This position is one that can be very busy and quiet at times throughout the tournament week.
Volunteers inventory and package volunteer apparel prior to tournament week. Tournament week responsibilities include managing daily volunteer check-in and distributing Hours for St. Jude fundraising incentives. Some light lifting may be required.
Members of this committee distribute water and snacks to volunteers on course. Committee required to lift products (ice, beverages & coolers). Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Volunteers will assist with distribution of credentials that have been ordered in advance or left for pickup for future rounds.
