Committee Descriptions

Access Control

Volunteers on this committee work to create a premium spectator experience for all. Access Control volunteers will be stationed at different entrances on course, scanning tickets and greeting guests at one of the gates. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, checking for proper admission credentials, scanning tickets, distributing pairing guides and provide general information to spectators. Great customer service skills are required as committee volunteers are the first people that the guests and sponsors interact with when arriving on-site. Volunteers are encouraged to learn about the tournament, so they can answer questions from spectators. This committee works outside all day and volunteers must be comfortable with being on their feet most of the day.

Chair: Mary Beth Allen

Assistant Chairs: Leah Gryskwicz & Rickey Hobson

Caddie Services

The caddie services committee works directly with the PGA TOUR caddies to ensure that the professional caddies have the best experience on the PGA TOUR. Please note, this committee DOES NOT caddie throughout the tournament but rather oversees the operations of the caddie area as well as assist with caddie registration throughout the week.

Chairs: Thomas Adcock & Joan Green

Assistant Chair: Bobby Myers

Carts

Volunteers control inventory and distribution of tournament golf carts pre-tournament, during and post tournament. This also includes maintenance of carts, inclusive of charging and upkeep. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chairs: Jim Lamb

Assistant Chair: Bill Clark

Corporate Hospitality

Volunteers on this committee will greet guests, check credentials and provide wristbands to clients at all hospitality locations. Ensure that only properly credentialed clients access the venues. Volunteers will also assist guests with directions to locate their hospitality location and other areas around the course. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required.

17 th Green Hospitality Chairs: Silvia Escobedo & Mel Skees

11th Green Chair: TBD

Course Prep/Construction

This committee works closely with Tournament Operations on various tasks. Tasks range from distribution of supplies on-course to minor construction projects leading up to the event. Other physical labor tasks may be asked of you as well. Must be willing to work outside and perform physical labor. Saturday shifts begin four to six weeks from Tournament Week and several days during advance week.

Chair: Dan Dierkes

Assistant Chairs: James Bean & Bruce Cummings

Escort Marshals

This committee provides gallery control support for marquee groups. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chairs: Chris Thomas and Bryan Watson

Evacuation

Provide transportation for players, caddies and officials in the event of a weather evacuation. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.

Chair: Dustin Nix

Gallery Management

Volunteers on this committee enforce crowd control during the tournament, ensuring players safe and easy access from hole to hole and signaling the gallery as players address the ball for their shot. Gallery Management volunteers are assigned to each of the 18 holes on course and are responsible for keeping the crowds moving smoothly with play from outside the ropes. These volunteers are on their feet all day and volunteers must be prepared for all weather conditions.

Chair of Holes 1-2, 7-9: Scott Harris

Assistant Chair of Holes 1-2,7-9: Scott Holmes

Chair of Holes 3-6: Bill Rogers

Assistant Chairs of Holes 3-6: Jerry Keenum & John Moore

Chairs of Holes 10-18: Ken Dixon & Jim Young

Assistant Chair of Holes 10-18: George Simmons

Hole Captains #1: Tony Delgado & Martin Hawkins

Hole Captains #2: Michael Davis & Chris Mills

Hole Captains #3: Heather Huffman & Lisette Widmer

Hole Captains #4: Linda Keenum & Ron Lipe

Hole Captains #5: Jim Weatherly & Doug Laurie

Hole Captains #6: Steven Abramowitz & Randy Snider

Hole Captains #7: Wendell Berry & Charles Gillock

Hole Captains #8: Rita Bennett & Tommy Mills

Hole Captain #9: Brian Sadjak

Hole Captains #10: Kevin Cooper & Brett Graves

Hole Captains #11: Gary Copeland & Robby Bellamy

Hole Captains #12: Larry Bryant & Harry Fogle

Hole Captains #13: Nigel Bowen & Walter Raines

Hole Captain #14: Sandy Flowers

Hole Captains #15: John Franklin & Michael Slover

Hole Captains #16: Richard Dodd & Randall Windschitl

Hole Captains #17: Scott Dieckhaus & Rick Williams

Hole Captains #18: Jayce Chanda, Ned Savage & William Walkner

Honorary Observers

Volunteers on this committee assist with the implementation and operation of VIP guests participating in the Honorary Observer Program. Assist with registration, check-in, uniform distribution, guidelines and escorting guests to #1 and #10 tee.

Chair: Howard Hayden

Assistant Chair: Carol Hayden

Information Booth

This committee aids spectators and corporate clients regarding on-course hospitality locations and other points of interest.

Chair: Tammy & Carole

Locker Room/Club Concierge

This committee assists with package distribution between locker room, manufacturer reps, and players.

Chair: Chris Wiltse

Assistant Chair: Harmon Hays

Media Center

The media center is the hub for television, print and radio reporters during the tournament. The media committee works directly with the PGA TOUR communications team to assist in the operation of the media center. Helping to organize interviews with players, working with reporters and being a general help to the many people housed within the media center are just a few of the many responsibilities for this committee

Chair: Bob Winn

Assistant Chair: John Moore

Medical

Members of this committee will provide emergency medical care service and medical assistance on tournament grounds during Tournament Week. Professionally trained medical personnel (doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMT’s, etc.) only need apply. Active medical license required.

Chairs: Another Oddo & Mark Miller

Mobility-Impaired Services

This committee provides shuttle/cart transportation for mobility-impaired spectators throughout the golf course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.

Chair: Thomas Moore

Assistant Chair: George Bolds IV

Parking

Manage proper access and flow to tournament parking lots. Ability to work on your feet for 2-3 hours at a time in the sun. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Elmer Holder

Patriots’ Outpost

This committee will greet guests, check credentials, provide wristbands, and act as a concierge service to military members and their families. Some heavy lifting/strenuous activity may be required.

Chair: Ian Barton

Assistant Chair: Christopher Paige

Player Hospitality Services

This committee will assist with player registration and services throughout tournament week.

Chair: Angie Martin

Assistant Chair: Robin Bunard

Player Water

Members of this committee will distribute water and coolers on course. Committee required to lift products (ice, beverages & coolers). Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chairs: Joe Robertson & John Perales

Practice Range

This committee assists in daily setup and break down of the practice facilities. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Charles Everett

Assistant Chairs: Bob Bunkley, Chris Ford, & M.A. Smith

Radio Communications

This committee distributes radios for volunteers and provide emergency communication assistance.

Chair: Steve Thornton

Scoring Markers

The walking scorer is responsible for keeping on-course statistics and scores using a handheld computer device and a voice radio with headset. A good understanding of the rules of golf and golf etiquette are required. You must have the ability to walk 18 holes in all weather conditions while maintaining responsibility for your equipment. The PGA TOUR staff holds a training orientation for this committee that volunteers are required to attend to learn how to become a walking scorer. You must have prior experience as a walking scorer to be on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chairs: Suzanne Johnson & Natalie Lefkowitz

Assistant Chair: Jane Liddell

ShotLink

Record shot locations of professionals in the ShotLink system, while stationed greenside or at fairway landing zones. All ShotLink volunteers are required to take and complete training sessions before being allowed to work on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Leonard Montgomery

Assistant Chairs: Terry Dunger, Harold France, Stephen Kyle, & Richard Whitley

Special Services

Members of this committee assist with the activation of the AutoZone Fan Zone- a kid-friendly space featuring games and other fun activities.

Chairs: Sunny Beatley & Greg Porter

Spectator Access Management

Members of this committee will assist in access control of player sensitive areas not directly on the course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Kimberly Kelley

Assistant Chairs: Kim Bell & Diana Cronin

Standard Bearers

Standard bearers are tasked with the duty of carrying the sign that shows the gallery what players are in the group and displays their current scores. A basic understanding of golf scoring and golf etiquette is required, though it can be learned from the walking scorer. Training in required for new volunteers on this committee. Volunteers must be able to walk 18 holes carrying a 5 lbs. sign in various weather conditions.

Chair: Mike Cueria

Assistant Chairs: Glen Dixon, Michael Spano, & John White

Starters

Announce player introductions at either #1 tee or #10 tee. Strong public speaking skills and knowledge of current PGA Tour and International players is required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Ken Weatherford

Supply Y’all

Members of this committee manage the office warehouse and receive/distribute shipments during tournament week. Members of this committee will also help with our official merchandise tent to assist the TPC Southwind Golf Professional staff to stock, sell and organize. Customer sales experience is preferred but not required.

The Hub

Volunteers serve as liaisons for spectators visiting this open-to-the-public venue, featuring food and beverage for purchase and a variety of vendor exhibits.

Chair: Patricia Smith

Assistant Chair: Trudy Edwards

Transportation

Transportation committee members could be responsible for the pickup and drop off of players and their families throughout the course of the week, as well as certain VIP Guests. Committee members receive, inventory and control the issuance of tournament courtesy cars. Volunteers on this committee will meet players, officials and designated guests at the airport and assist them with their transportation needs. Must be over 25 years of age and have a valid driver's license. The largest need in this committee falls at the beginning and end of tournament week when assisting with the inventory and the distribution of approximately ninety (90) official tournament vehicles.

Chair: Deron Moss

Assistant Chairs: Kevin Britt & David Wegner

Volunteer Hospitality

The volunteer hospitality committee assists in servicing the volunteers during tournament week in the volunteer tent. Responsibilities include answering volunteer questions, directing volunteers to their committee check-in locations, re-stocking snacks and beverages and assisting the tournament in creating an overall excellent volunteer experience. This position is one that can be very busy and quiet at times throughout the tournament week.

Chairs: John Arth John Krc & Richard Whaley

Volunteer Support Services

Volunteers inventory and package volunteer apparel prior to tournament week. Tournament week responsibilities include managing daily volunteer check-in and distributing Hours for St. Jude fundraising incentives. Some light lifting may be required.

Chair: Billie Jean Graham

Volunteer Water

Members of this committee distribute water and snacks to volunteers on course. Committee required to lift products (ice, beverages & coolers). Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Chair: Russ Beatse

Assistant Chairs: Michael Beebe & Rick Carden

Will Call

Volunteers will assist with distribution of credentials that have been ordered in advance or left for pickup for future rounds.