2020 Volunteer Committees

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational volunteer force is made up of over 1,700 volunteers that make the event possible each year.

Leadership Registration: February 20, 2020

Returning and New Volunteer Registration: March 6, 2020

Committee Descriptions:

Access Control

Assist with checking for proper admission credentials, scanning tickets, distributing pairing guides and provide general information to spectators.

Mary Beth Allen, Chairperson

Leah Gryskwicz, Asst. Chair

Rickey Hobson, Asst. Chair

Caddie Services

Assist with Professional Caddie registration and caddie services throughout Tournament Week.

Joan Green, Chairperson

Thomas Adcock, Chairperson

Bobby Myers, Asst. Chair

Carts

Control inventory and distribution of tournament golf carts pre-tournament, during and post tournament. Maintenance of carts, inclusive of charging and upkeep. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Jim Lamb, Chairperson

Sam Thompson, Co-Chair

William “Bubba” Clark, Asst. Chair

Michael Tucker, Asst. Chair

Corporate Hospitality (18th Green/Bluff City Marquees, ULTRA Club, Pavilion, 17th Green/ Bluff City Suites) Provide information and assistance to corporate clients to ensure the best possible experience. Ensure that only properly credentialed clients are allowed in private hospitality areas. Some client interaction necessary. Some Lifting/Strenuous Activity may be required.

18th Green/Bluff City Marquees: ULTRA Club

Tehani Barton, Chairperson Steve Terry, Chairperson

Eric Wardlaw, Asst. Chair Edward Harding, Asst. Chair

Erin Vickers, Asst. Chair

Pavilion 17th Green: Bluff City Suites

Leslie Vescovo, Chairperson Mel Skees, Chairperson

Malcolm Webster, Chairperson Silvia Escobedo, Co-Chair

David Parker, Asst. Chair

Tim Snyder, Asst. Chair

Course Prep/Construction & Hospitality Services

Stake and rope the course and all auxiliary areas required with the objective of maximizing spectator viewing. Work with PGA TOUR Director of Security and Rules Officials as necessary to ensure player safety. Complete other various projects as necessary. Saturday shifts begin four to six weeks from Tournament Week and several days during advance week. Some Lifting/Strenuous Activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Dan Dierkes, Chairperson

Jim Bean, Asst. Chair

Bruce Cummings, Asst. Chair

Escort Marshals

Provide gallery control for the WGC-FESJI. Assigned to trouble spots. Assignment may vary and could include: support of a crowd control situation, escort of key players, control of hole or crosswalk to gain access for the players.

Chris Thomas, Chairperson

Bryan Watson, Chairperson

Evacuation

Provide transportation for players, caddies and officials in the event of a weather evacuation. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.

Dennis Korner, Chairperson

John Gaia, Asst. Chair

Gallery Marshals

Provide gallery control for the Tournament on course at assigned, specific holes and in grandstands. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.

Holes (1-2, 7-9)

Scott Harris – Chairperson Tony Delgado – #1 Hole Captain

Scott Holmes – Asst. Chair Martin Hawkins - #1 Hole Co-Captain

Michael Davis - #2 Hole Captain

Chris Mills - #2 Hole Captain

Wendell Berry - #7 Hole Captain

Charles Gillock - #7 Hole Captain

Rita Bennett - #8 Hole Captain

Tommy Mills - #8 Hole Co-Captain

Robert Laurie - #9 Hole Captain

Brian Sajdak - #9 Hole Co-Captain

Holes (3-6)

Bill Rogers – Chairperson Lisette Widmer - #3 Hole Co-Captain

Jerry Keenum – Asst. Chair Heather Huffman - #3 Hole Co-Captain

John Moore – Asst. Chair Rick Miller - #3 Hole Captain

Linda Keenum - #4 Hole Captain

Ron Lipe - #4 Hole Co-Captain

Ed Henderson - #5 Hole Co-Captain

Jim Weatherly - #5 Hole Co-Captain

Steven Abramowitz - #6 Hole Co-Captain

Randy Snider - #6 Hole Co-Captain

Back Nine

Jim Young – Chairperson Kevin Cooper - #10 Hole Captain

Ken Dixon – Chairperson Brett Graves - #10 Hole Co-Captain

George Simmons – Asst. Chair Dennis Taylor - #11 Hole Captain

Robby Bellamy - #11 Hole Co-Captain

Larry Bryant - #12 Hole Captain

Harry Fogle - #12 Hole Co-Captain

Nigel Bowen - #13 Hole Captain

Walter Raines - #13 Hole Co-Captain

Stanley Flowers - #14 Hole Captain

John Franklin - #15 Hole Captain

Michael Slover - #15 Hole Co-Captain

Richard Dodd - #16 Hole Co-Captain

Randall Windschitl - #16 Hole Co-Captain

Scott Dieckhaus - #17 Hole Co-Captain

Rick Williams - #17 Hole Co-Captain

William Walkner - #18 Hole Captain

Ned Savage - #18 Hole Co-Captain

Jayce Chanda - #18 Hole Co-Captain

Honorary Observers

Assist with the implementation and operation of VIP guests participating in the Honorary Observer Program. Assist with logistics, uniform distribution, guidelines and escorting guests to #1 tee.

Howard Hayden – Chairperson

Carol Hayden – Asst. Chair

Information Booth

Provide directory assistance to spectators and corporate clients regarding on course hospitality locations and other points of interest.

Elizabeth Blaylock – Chairperson

Locker Room

Assist with locker room functions

Chris Wiltse – Chairperson

Media Center

Assist PGA TOUR Media Officials with registration, operations and the welcoming of local, national and international journalists to promote the image of the WGC-FESJI and provide the best possible experience to our media outlets.

Bob Winn – Chairperson

Rob Bertling – Asst. Chair

Medical

Provide emergency medical care service and medical assistance on tournament grounds during Tournament Week. Professionally trained medical personnel (doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMT’s, etc.) only need apply. Active medical license required.

Dr. Mark Miller – Chairperson

Dr. Anthony Oddo – Asst Chair

Mobility Impaired Services

Provide shuttle/cart transportation for disabled spectators to and from the disabled parking and bus drop at the main entrance to designated areas on the golf course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.

Thomas Moore – Chairperson

George Bolds IV - Chairperson

Parking

Operate and control proper access and flow to all parking areas located at the WGC-FESJI on-site parking lots. Ability to work on your feet for 2-3 hours at a time in the sun. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Elmer Holder - Chairperson

Patriots’ Outpost

Responsible for checking credentials and operations of a private hospitality venue for military personnel called the Patriots’ Outpost, which is located next to the 8th green. Some heavy lifting/strenuous activity may be required.

Ian Barton – Chairperson

Christopher Paige – Asst. Chair

Player Hospitality Services

Assist with Player registration and services throughout Tournament Week.

Angie Martin – Chairperson

Joyce Hufford – Asst. Chair

Player Water

Distribute non-alcoholic beverages and coolers on course and to players. Committee required lifting of products (ice, beverages & coolers). Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

John Perales – Chairperson

Joe Robertson - Chairperson

Practice Range

Provide gallery control of the practice area and to regulate professionals access to and from all practice facilities and tournament officials.

Charles Everett – Chairperson

Bob Bunkley – Asst. Chair

Chris Ford – Asst. Chair

Mike A. Smith – Asst. Chair

Radio Communications

Distribute radios for volunteers and provide emergency communication assistance.

Steve Thornton – Chairperson

Risk Management

Work with tournament personnel to evaluate and minimize risks associated with the event. Must be available during advance week and throughout Tournament Week.

John Raiford – Chairperson

Ricka Raiford – Asst. Chair

Scoring Markers

Record the scores and statistics of play on a handheld device during tournament rounds. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Natalie Lefkowitz – Chairperson

Suzanne Johnson – Asst. Chair

Security (FedEx)

Provide various security functions throughout TPC Southwind.

Terry Harris – Chairperson

Marlon Jones – Chairperson

Jaime Phair – Chairperson

Tom Hassell – Asst. Chair

Darrell Jackson – Asst. Chair

Paul Woods – Asst. Chair

Chuck Yannizzi – Asst. Chair

SHOTLink

Record and transmit shot locations of professionals to the SHOTLink system, while stationed greenside or at fairway landing zones. Transmission achieved via the use of hand-held palm pilots and stationery tripod cameras. SHOTLink volunteers may be required to climb onto a platform which can be up to six (6) feet off the ground. All SHOTLink volunteers are required to take and complete training sessions before being allowed to work on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Leonard Montgomery – Chairperson

Terry Dunger – Asst. Chair

Harold France – Asst. Chair

Stephen Kyle – Asst. Chair

Richard Whitley – Asst. Chair

Special Events/Hospitality (16th Green: Blues Club; Cypress Suites, Captain’s Club & Clubhouse)

Coordinate and assist with all special events and various hospitality functions (16th Green Veranda, TPC Southwind Clubhouse & Captain’s Club) at the WGC-FESJI.

Beck Beckwith – Chairperson

Robert King – Chairperson

Keith Dickey – Asst. Chair

Special Services

Coordinate and assist with all functions within the AutoZone Fan Zone.

Sunny Beatley – Chairperson

Greg Porter – Chairperson

Spectator Access Management

Provide volunteers for various tournament functions, including on-course player shuttles and other ad hoc assignments. Requirements: Sun/Heat/Element Exposure

Lisa Burnett – Chairperson

Kim Bell – Chairperson

Diana Cronin – Chairperson

Kimberly Kelley – Chairperson

Standard Bearers

Accompany each group of players during play and display their scores in relation to par on a cumulative basis. The Standard Bearer committee members must be able to carry the standard (weight approx. 5 to 7 pounds) for the length of the course. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.

Mike Cueria – Chairperson

Tim Dean – Asst. Chair

Glen Dixon – Asst. Chair

Michael Spano – Asst. Chair

John White – Asst. Chair

Starters

Introduce players to the crowd as they begin play at either #1 tee or #10 tee (Thursday/Friday). Strong public speaking skills and appropriate voice/inflection required. Should have knowledge of current PGA Tour and International players. Also, should be able to recognize most of them as they approach tee boxes.

Ken Weatherford – Chairperson

Supply Y’all

Operating the office supply room

Art Weekley – Chairperson

Lan Fletcher – Chairperson

Willie Parker – Asst. Chair

Telephone Communications

Assist with installation of temporary telephone lines.

Dale Dickerson – Chairperson

Phil Bowden – Asst. Chair

The Hub

Coordinate and assist with all functions in The Hub.

Trish Smith – Chairperson

Trudy Edwards – Asst. Chair

Transportation

Provide transportation to professionals and VIP guests before, during and after Tournament Week, primarily to and from hotels, the airport and TPC Southwind. Assist with the inventory and control the distribution of approximately ninety (90) official tournament vehicles. Drivers must be at least 25 yrs. old.

Deron Moss – Chairperson

Kevin Britt – Asst. Chair

David Wegner – Asst. Chair

Volunteer Hospitality

Manage the distribution of donated meals to volunteers throughout Tournament Week. Coordinate shuttle vans to shuttle volunteers from the Volunteer Tent to front and back nine locations.

John Krc – Chairperson

John Arth – Co-Chair

Richard Whaley – Asst. Chair

Volunteer Support Services

Inventory and distribute volunteer apparel. Responsibilities include management of uniform distribution area, apparel exchanges, sales and returns. Volunteers will need to be available prior to Tournament Week (various dates in early July) to assist with Uniform Distribution. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required.

Daphne Rakowski – Chairperson

Sherril Blair – Asst. Chair

Jim Blair – Asst. Chair

Volunteer Water

Distribute non-alcoholic beverages, Mempops and coolers on course and to volunteers on remote assignments. Committee required lifting of products (ice, beverages & coolers). Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.

Russ Beatse – Chairperson

Michael Beebe – Asst. Chair

Rick Carden – Asst. Chair

Will Call

Assist with distribution of credentials that have been ordered in advance or left for pickup for future rounds.

Christopher Goodman – Chairperson

Christopher Goodman, II - Chairperson