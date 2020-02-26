2020 Volunteer Committees

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational volunteer force is made up of over 1,700 volunteers that make the event possible each year.
Leadership Registration: February 20, 2020
Returning and New Volunteer Registration: March 6, 2020
Committee Descriptions:
Access Control
Assist with checking for proper admission credentials, scanning tickets, distributing pairing guides and provide general information to spectators.
Mary Beth Allen, Chairperson
Leah Gryskwicz, Asst. Chair
Rickey Hobson, Asst. Chair
Caddie Services
Assist with Professional Caddie registration and caddie services throughout Tournament Week.
Joan Green, Chairperson
Thomas Adcock, Chairperson
Bobby Myers, Asst. Chair
Carts
Control inventory and distribution of tournament golf carts pre-tournament, during and post tournament. Maintenance of carts, inclusive of charging and upkeep. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Jim Lamb, Chairperson
Sam Thompson, Co-Chair
William “Bubba” Clark, Asst. Chair
Michael Tucker, Asst. Chair
Corporate Hospitality (18th Green/Bluff City Marquees, ULTRA Club, Pavilion, 17th Green/ Bluff City Suites) Provide information and assistance to corporate clients to ensure the best possible experience. Ensure that only properly credentialed clients are allowed in private hospitality areas. Some client interaction necessary. Some Lifting/Strenuous Activity may be required.
18th Green/Bluff City Marquees: ULTRA Club
Tehani Barton, Chairperson Steve Terry, Chairperson
Eric Wardlaw, Asst. Chair Edward Harding, Asst. Chair
Erin Vickers, Asst. Chair
Pavilion 17th Green: Bluff City Suites
Leslie Vescovo, Chairperson Mel Skees, Chairperson
Malcolm Webster, Chairperson Silvia Escobedo, Co-Chair
David Parker, Asst. Chair
Tim Snyder, Asst. Chair
Course Prep/Construction & Hospitality Services
Stake and rope the course and all auxiliary areas required with the objective of maximizing spectator viewing. Work with PGA TOUR Director of Security and Rules Officials as necessary to ensure player safety. Complete other various projects as necessary. Saturday shifts begin four to six weeks from Tournament Week and several days during advance week. Some Lifting/Strenuous Activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Dan Dierkes, Chairperson
Jim Bean, Asst. Chair
Bruce Cummings, Asst. Chair
Escort Marshals
Provide gallery control for the WGC-FESJI. Assigned to trouble spots. Assignment may vary and could include: support of a crowd control situation, escort of key players, control of hole or crosswalk to gain access for the players.
Chris Thomas, Chairperson
Bryan Watson, Chairperson
Evacuation
Provide transportation for players, caddies and officials in the event of a weather evacuation. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.
Dennis Korner, Chairperson
John Gaia, Asst. Chair
Gallery Marshals
Provide gallery control for the Tournament on course at assigned, specific holes and in grandstands. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.
Holes (1-2, 7-9)
Scott Harris – Chairperson Tony Delgado – #1 Hole Captain
Scott Holmes – Asst. Chair Martin Hawkins - #1 Hole Co-Captain
Michael Davis - #2 Hole Captain
Chris Mills - #2 Hole Captain
Wendell Berry - #7 Hole Captain
Charles Gillock - #7 Hole Captain
Rita Bennett - #8 Hole Captain
Tommy Mills - #8 Hole Co-Captain
Robert Laurie - #9 Hole Captain
Brian Sajdak - #9 Hole Co-Captain
Holes (3-6)
Bill Rogers – Chairperson Lisette Widmer - #3 Hole Co-Captain
Jerry Keenum – Asst. Chair Heather Huffman - #3 Hole Co-Captain
John Moore – Asst. Chair Rick Miller - #3 Hole Captain
Linda Keenum - #4 Hole Captain
Ron Lipe - #4 Hole Co-Captain
Ed Henderson - #5 Hole Co-Captain
Jim Weatherly - #5 Hole Co-Captain
Steven Abramowitz - #6 Hole Co-Captain
Randy Snider - #6 Hole Co-Captain
Back Nine
Jim Young – Chairperson Kevin Cooper - #10 Hole Captain
Ken Dixon – Chairperson Brett Graves - #10 Hole Co-Captain
George Simmons – Asst. Chair Dennis Taylor - #11 Hole Captain
Robby Bellamy - #11 Hole Co-Captain
Larry Bryant - #12 Hole Captain
Harry Fogle - #12 Hole Co-Captain
Nigel Bowen - #13 Hole Captain
Walter Raines - #13 Hole Co-Captain
Stanley Flowers - #14 Hole Captain
John Franklin - #15 Hole Captain
Michael Slover - #15 Hole Co-Captain
Richard Dodd - #16 Hole Co-Captain
Randall Windschitl - #16 Hole Co-Captain
Scott Dieckhaus - #17 Hole Co-Captain
Rick Williams - #17 Hole Co-Captain
William Walkner - #18 Hole Captain
Ned Savage - #18 Hole Co-Captain
Jayce Chanda - #18 Hole Co-Captain
Honorary Observers
Assist with the implementation and operation of VIP guests participating in the Honorary Observer Program. Assist with logistics, uniform distribution, guidelines and escorting guests to #1 tee.
Howard Hayden – Chairperson
Carol Hayden – Asst. Chair
Information Booth
Provide directory assistance to spectators and corporate clients regarding on course hospitality locations and other points of interest.
Elizabeth Blaylock – Chairperson
Locker Room
Assist with locker room functions
Chris Wiltse – Chairperson
Media Center
Assist PGA TOUR Media Officials with registration, operations and the welcoming of local, national and international journalists to promote the image of the WGC-FESJI and provide the best possible experience to our media outlets.
Bob Winn – Chairperson
Rob Bertling – Asst. Chair
Medical
Provide emergency medical care service and medical assistance on tournament grounds during Tournament Week. Professionally trained medical personnel (doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMT’s, etc.) only need apply. Active medical license required.
Dr. Mark Miller – Chairperson
Dr. Anthony Oddo – Asst Chair
Mobility Impaired Services
Provide shuttle/cart transportation for disabled spectators to and from the disabled parking and bus drop at the main entrance to designated areas on the golf course. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight.
Thomas Moore – Chairperson
George Bolds IV - Chairperson
Parking
Operate and control proper access and flow to all parking areas located at the WGC-FESJI on-site parking lots. Ability to work on your feet for 2-3 hours at a time in the sun. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Elmer Holder - Chairperson
Patriots’ Outpost
Responsible for checking credentials and operations of a private hospitality venue for military personnel called the Patriots’ Outpost, which is located next to the 8th green. Some heavy lifting/strenuous activity may be required.
Ian Barton – Chairperson
Christopher Paige – Asst. Chair
Player Hospitality Services
Assist with Player registration and services throughout Tournament Week.
Angie Martin – Chairperson
Joyce Hufford – Asst. Chair
Player Water
Distribute non-alcoholic beverages and coolers on course and to players. Committee required lifting of products (ice, beverages & coolers). Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
John Perales – Chairperson
Joe Robertson - Chairperson
Practice Range
Provide gallery control of the practice area and to regulate professionals access to and from all practice facilities and tournament officials.
Charles Everett – Chairperson
Bob Bunkley – Asst. Chair
Chris Ford – Asst. Chair
Mike A. Smith – Asst. Chair
Radio Communications
Distribute radios for volunteers and provide emergency communication assistance.
Steve Thornton – Chairperson
Risk Management
Work with tournament personnel to evaluate and minimize risks associated with the event. Must be available during advance week and throughout Tournament Week.
John Raiford – Chairperson
Ricka Raiford – Asst. Chair
Scoring Markers
Record the scores and statistics of play on a handheld device during tournament rounds. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Natalie Lefkowitz – Chairperson
Suzanne Johnson – Asst. Chair
Security (FedEx)
Provide various security functions throughout TPC Southwind.
Terry Harris – Chairperson
Marlon Jones – Chairperson
Jaime Phair – Chairperson
Tom Hassell – Asst. Chair
Darrell Jackson – Asst. Chair
Paul Woods – Asst. Chair
Chuck Yannizzi – Asst. Chair
SHOTLink
Record and transmit shot locations of professionals to the SHOTLink system, while stationed greenside or at fairway landing zones. Transmission achieved via the use of hand-held palm pilots and stationery tripod cameras. SHOTLink volunteers may be required to climb onto a platform which can be up to six (6) feet off the ground. All SHOTLink volunteers are required to take and complete training sessions before being allowed to work on this committee. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Leonard Montgomery – Chairperson
Terry Dunger – Asst. Chair
Harold France – Asst. Chair
Stephen Kyle – Asst. Chair
Richard Whitley – Asst. Chair
Special Events/Hospitality (16th Green: Blues Club; Cypress Suites, Captain’s Club & Clubhouse)
Coordinate and assist with all special events and various hospitality functions (16th Green Veranda, TPC Southwind Clubhouse & Captain’s Club) at the WGC-FESJI.
Beck Beckwith – Chairperson
Robert King – Chairperson
Keith Dickey – Asst. Chair
Special Services
Coordinate and assist with all functions within the AutoZone Fan Zone.
Sunny Beatley – Chairperson
Greg Porter – Chairperson
Spectator Access Management
Provide volunteers for various tournament functions, including on-course player shuttles and other ad hoc assignments. Requirements: Sun/Heat/Element Exposure
Lisa Burnett – Chairperson
Kim Bell – Chairperson
Diana Cronin – Chairperson
Kimberly Kelley – Chairperson
Standard Bearers
Accompany each group of players during play and display their scores in relation to par on a cumulative basis. The Standard Bearer committee members must be able to carry the standard (weight approx. 5 to 7 pounds) for the length of the course. Shifts are outside and in direct sunlight and the elements.
Mike Cueria – Chairperson
Tim Dean – Asst. Chair
Glen Dixon – Asst. Chair
Michael Spano – Asst. Chair
John White – Asst. Chair
Starters
Introduce players to the crowd as they begin play at either #1 tee or #10 tee (Thursday/Friday). Strong public speaking skills and appropriate voice/inflection required. Should have knowledge of current PGA Tour and International players. Also, should be able to recognize most of them as they approach tee boxes.
Ken Weatherford – Chairperson
Supply Y’all
Operating the office supply room
Art Weekley – Chairperson
Lan Fletcher – Chairperson
Willie Parker – Asst. Chair
Telephone Communications
Assist with installation of temporary telephone lines.
Dale Dickerson – Chairperson
Phil Bowden – Asst. Chair
The Hub
Coordinate and assist with all functions in The Hub.
Trish Smith – Chairperson
Trudy Edwards – Asst. Chair
Transportation
Provide transportation to professionals and VIP guests before, during and after Tournament Week, primarily to and from hotels, the airport and TPC Southwind. Assist with the inventory and control the distribution of approximately ninety (90) official tournament vehicles. Drivers must be at least 25 yrs. old.
Deron Moss – Chairperson
Kevin Britt – Asst. Chair
David Wegner – Asst. Chair
Volunteer Hospitality
Manage the distribution of donated meals to volunteers throughout Tournament Week. Coordinate shuttle vans to shuttle volunteers from the Volunteer Tent to front and back nine locations.
John Krc – Chairperson
John Arth – Co-Chair
Richard Whaley – Asst. Chair
Volunteer Support Services
Inventory and distribute volunteer apparel. Responsibilities include management of uniform distribution area, apparel exchanges, sales and returns. Volunteers will need to be available prior to Tournament Week (various dates in early July) to assist with Uniform Distribution. Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required.
Daphne Rakowski – Chairperson
Sherril Blair – Asst. Chair
Jim Blair – Asst. Chair
Volunteer Water
Distribute non-alcoholic beverages, Mempops and coolers on course and to volunteers on remote assignments. Committee required lifting of products (ice, beverages & coolers). Some lifting/strenuous activity may be required. Shifts are outside in direct sunlight and the elements.
Russ Beatse – Chairperson
Michael Beebe – Asst. Chair
Rick Carden – Asst. Chair
Will Call
Assist with distribution of credentials that have been ordered in advance or left for pickup for future rounds.
Christopher Goodman – Chairperson
Christopher Goodman, II - Chairperson
