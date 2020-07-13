HOW TO WATCH

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
ROUND 1
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR LIVE (featured groups)
12:00 - 6:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM and PGA TOUR Digital platforms)
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT GOLF Channel
ROUND 2
ROUND 3
8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR LIVE (featured groups)
11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. CT GOLF Channel
12:00 - 5:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM and PGA TOUR Digital platforms)
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR LIVE (featured holes)
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT CBS
ROUND 4
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR LIVE (featured groups)
11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. CT GOLF Channel
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM and PGA TOUR Digital platforms)
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT PGA TOUR LIVE (featured holes)
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT CBS
