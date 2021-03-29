TICKETS FAQ:

Where do I go to purchase tickets?

www.WGCFedEx.com

Will tickets be sold at StubHub, etc.?

No. Please go to www.WGCFedEx.com to purchase all tickets to the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Are all tickets digital for this year?

Yes

When do tickets go on sale?

On April 9, tickets go on-sale to the general public. To purchase tickets, please CLICK HERE.

Will the gate entrances remain the same as last year?

Yes, fans will enter the tournament through the same general spectator entrances that have been used in years past.

Is the Will Call location the same?

Please check back for more information on will-call details closer to the tournament.

Is parking included in my ticket purchase?

No, you have to purchase a parking pass separately. Parking will be available for purchase on our website at a later date. Please check back closer to tournament time.

Have plans changed for military members and their families?

At this time, the tournament still plans to honor our military however, specific details are not yet available. Please check back closer to the tournament dates for more information.

What is the youth ticket policy?

At this time, the tournament still plans to honor youth attendance, however specific details are not yet available. Please check back closer to the tournament dates for more information.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887

PARKING:

Where do I purchase parking?

Parking will be available for purchase through our website at a later date. Please check back closer to tournament time.

Can I still use rideshare services to get to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational?

Yes, at this time we anticipate rideshare opportunities will continue to be available for transportation to and from the tournament. Check back for specific details closer to the tournament dates.

Any changes to parking versus previous years?

Parking will be completely digital and contactless this year.

FAN EXPERIENCE:

Will you have a merchandise shop?

Yes, there will be a PGA TOUR Fan Shop on-site as in years past.

Will you have food partners?

Yes, the tournament will continue to provide concessions and elevated food and dining experiences that celebrate Memphis as in past years.

HEALTH & SAFETY:

Will I have to wear a mask on-site?

Yes. Please refer to the PGA TOUR Health & Safety policies for more information.

What additional health and safety protocols will I have to follow while on-site?

Please visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the fan safety guide that is in effect at all PGA TOUR events.