PARKING

HOSPITALITY PARKING

Parking for hospitality venues will be in Lot C & Lot D on Winchester Rd, east of Hacks Cross Rd, across from Windyke Country Club. Address is 8500 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125. Please have your parking pass open and ready to be scanned upon entry.

PARKING FOR PURCHASE

Limited parking passes are available for purchase in Lot C and Lot X. Passes will be fulfilled digitally and must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase parking

NOTE: Day of parking will be available at FedEx World Headquarters 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125.

MOBILITY IMPAIRED

Mobility Impaired parking will be available in Lot X, located at 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125. ADA accessible van shuttles will run from Lot X to the tournament main entrance. Mobility impaired cart shuttles will be provided to designated areas around the course. All hospitality and VIP ticket venues are ADA accessible.

NEIGHBORHOOD ACCESS

Ticket holders who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the course will be able to walk in through the Gallery Drive entrance off the 1st tee and the Tournament Drive entrance located between the 13 Green and 14 Tee. Parking in these neighborhoods will be limited to those with the proper permit and will be heavily enforced.

RIDESHARE

Designated rideshare location is located near 3350 Players Club Parkway between 1 Green and 2 Tee.