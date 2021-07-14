It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Everything you need to know before coming to the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational!
The world's best golfers are coming to Memphis, Tennessee! Don't have your ticket yet? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Enjoy access to all on-site public venues, local food and beverage options, rope-side access to the world's best players and much more!
Click here for ticket options
The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA TOUR has developed health and safety measures in conjunction with CDC guidelines to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. As CDC guidelines have evolved, so too have PGA TOUR guidelines for on-site spectatorship and attendance. Masks, social distancing, and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time on-site. It takes the steadfast participation of everyone on-site to ensure a safe environment for our guests, players, caddies, volunteers and staff.
GUIDE TO FAN SAFETY
HOSPITALITY PARKING
Parking for hospitality venues will be in Lot C & Lot D on Winchester Rd, east of Hacks Cross Rd, across from Windyke Country Club. Address is 8500 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125. Please have your parking pass open and ready to be scanned upon entry.
PARKING FOR PURCHASE
Limited parking passes are available for purchase in Lot C and Lot X. Passes will be fulfilled digitally and must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase parking
NOTE: Day of parking will be available at FedEx World Headquarters 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125.
MOBILITY IMPAIRED
Mobility Impaired parking will be available in Lot X, located at 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125. ADA accessible van shuttles will run from Lot X to the tournament main entrance. Mobility impaired cart shuttles will be provided to designated areas around the course. All hospitality and VIP ticket venues are ADA accessible.
NEIGHBORHOOD ACCESS
Ticket holders who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the course will be able to walk in through the Gallery Drive entrance off the 1st tee and the Tournament Drive entrance located between the 13 Green and 14 Tee. Parking in these neighborhoods will be limited to those with the proper permit and will be heavily enforced.
RIDESHARE
Designated rideshare location is located near 3350 Players Club Parkway between 1 Green and 2 Tee.
2021 course map coming soon!
The PGA TOUR will continue to have a No On-Course Autograph Policy in place for both practice rounds and competition days. In response to the growing number of comments and concerns from participating players surrounding volunteers soliciting autographs, especially when taking advantage of the access they are granted in a working capacity, this policy will be strictly enforced. Volunteers must adhere to the No Autograph policy at ALL times (this includes taking selfies/ photographs). This is a zero-tolerance policy. If you are reported asking for autographs, your credential will be removed, and you will be asked to vacate the golf course. To enforce this, Volunteers are also required to refrain from autograph seeking at any time they are dressed in uniform on site. Autographs will be permitted when a volunteer is off shift, wearing their street clothes, and in a designated autograph zone. The No On-Course Autograph Policy is meant to enhance the experience and safety for all parties. We appreciate your cooperation.
For all of the latest announcements, activities and giveaways, be sure to follow us on social media. We're known for surprising fans with random gifts, so you never know what could happen. You could walk away with lunch on us or new tournament swag.
Will Call is located outside of the TPC Southwind gates. Please make sure to stop by Will Call PRIOR to parking or attempting to enter the parking lots. You will not be able to pick up Will Call items at the admission gates.
Location: 3239 Players Club Parkway, Memphis, TN 38125.
Will Call Hours (Hours are tentative and subject to change)
Monday August 2 & Tuesday, August 3 (course closed to public)
8:00 AM - 6:00 Pm
Wednesday, August 4 - Practice Round, Course open to public
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Gates Open: 9:00 AM
Thursday, August 5, 2021 - Round 1
9:00 AM - 30 minutes after play
Gates Open: 10:00 AM
Friday, August 6, 2021 - Round 2
9:00 AM - 30 minutes after play
Gates Open: 10:00 AM
Saturday, August 7, 2021 - Round 3
6:30 AM - 30 minutes after play
Gates Open: 7:00 AM
Sunday, August 8, 2021 - Final Round
6:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Gates Open: 7:00 AM
Additional information can be found here.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.