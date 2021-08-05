St. Jude Patient, Kenzie, Honored at Purple Eagle Plane Ceremony

Former St. Jude Children’s Hospital patient Kenzie W. was recognized by FedEx in a big way on Thursday morning, and she’s determined to give back.

Kenzie received a prestigious honor from FedEx at the annual World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

At a ceremony to help launch Thursday’s opening round of play, she was honored as the ninth individual to have one of FedEx’s feeder aircrafts named after her, in line with the Purple Eagle tradition that has been around since 2012. Her story is one of a goal-oriented young woman who courageously battled cancer, and through St. Jude’s help, managed to beat it.

Kenzie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017, and thus the battle to defeat the cancer ensued. She endured two and a half years of chemotherapy, and managed to overcome it all. Set to graduate from Marion High School next spring and already receiving 27 scholarship offers from colleges around the U.S., she seems well on her way to success in the future. Her mom, Paige, give tremendous credit to St. Jude for providing her daughter with the best care possible.

“I knew that St. Jude offered free care, but I did not know that the experience would be the way it was,” she said.

As a result of her experiences with St. Jude, Kenzie has decided she would like to work as a nurse at the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, thereby expressing her further gratitude to the organization that provided her a second chance at life.

“This hospital means the world to me, because they saved my life,” Kenzie said. “I wouldn’t be sitting here today if it were not for them.”