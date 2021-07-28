Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth commit

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today that 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, and 2021 Valero Texas Open winner Jordan Spieth have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to Memphis and TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

Mickelson, currently World No. 31, earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his win at the 2021 PGA Championship, which marked his sixth career major championship title and 45th career PGA TOUR victory. Mickelson became the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history at 50 years old. With his historic win at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the California native became the fourth player to win PGA TOUR events in four different decades (Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd, Davis Love III) and moved to T8 on the all-time TOUR wins list as he became the ninth player to reach 45 TOUR wins. Mickelson, who finished T2 at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has four career top-three finishes in eight consecutive appearances at TPC Southwind without a victory.

2015 FedExCup champion Spieth qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open in April for his 12th career TOUR win and first since winning the 2017 Open Championship, a span of 1,351 days. With the victory, Spieth became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 PGA TOUR wins before turning 28, joining Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. So far this season, the Texas native has earned nine top-10 finishes, including runner-up finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Open Championship. Spieth is set make his third consecutive start at TPC Southwind with his best finish T12 in 2019.

World No. 5 Schauffele qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational by ranking in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, July 26. So far this season, the four-time PGA TOUR winner has seven top-10 finishes including runner-up at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, T2 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open and a T3 finish at the 2021 Masters Tournament. The 28-year-old will make his third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind, where he finished T6 in the 2020 event.

Tournament Information

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

A limited quantity of daily tickets to The Patio featuring ULTRA Club are now available to the general public for Thursday-Sunday. This hospitality experience includes access to beer, wine, soda and water with cocktails and food available for purchase. Fans within the space will have access to the top two rows of seating to watch all the action on the par-3 11th hole at TPC Southwind.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will acknowledge the commitment and service of our U.S. military by offering tickets at $30 per day (Aug. 4-8) for active duty, reserve, military retirees, veterans, and their dependents. All military must present a valid military ID at onsite ticket window(s) in order to purchase. Ticket windows will be open Wednesday – Sunday at the main tournament entrance and near 3350 Players Club Parkway at our Rideshare Entrance. Military tickets can only be purchased on the day of entry.

Daily grounds tickets as well as upgraded ticket options for the 2021 event are on sale when the world’s best return to TPC Southwind, August 2-8. Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only). Spectators can visit www.WGCFedEx.com for more ticket information or to purchase tickets.

While on site at TPC Southwind, fans should stop by The Pit located near the eighth green, which features barbecue staples Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous, or relax, refresh, and enjoy an idyllic backyard setting at the TruGreen Backyard featuring comfortable outdoor seating areas, food and drink for purchase, lawn games, children playscapes and much more.

Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.