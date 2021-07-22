2020 Champion Justin Thomas Commits

RORY MCILROY

2019 FedExCup champion McIlroy qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his one-stroke victory over Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship in May for his 19th career TOUR victory and first in more than a year (2019 WGC-HSBC Champions). The three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2010, 2015) entered the final round trailing Keith Mitchell by two strokes, marking his 10th come-from-behind win. With 19 wins, the 32-year-old moved to T39 on the all-time PGA TOUR wins list tied with Ben Crenshaw, Ernie Els, Doug Ford, Hubert Green, Tom Kite and Bill Mehlhorn. The Northern Ireland native, who finished T4 at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, is set to make his third consecutive start at TPC Southwind.

COLLIN MORIKAWA

World No. 3 Morikawa earned his second major championship title in his eighth major championship appearance and his fifth career TOUR victory at The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club with a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. With the win, the 24-year-old became the first player to win two different majors in his first attempt and joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win The Open and PGA Championship before age 25. Now up to No. 3 in the world, Morikawa previously secured his second trip to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (2020/T20) via his victory at the WGC-Workday Championship at Concession in February. The two wins this season along with six other top-10 finishes has the California native atop the FedExCup standings with just four weeks until the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis' third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

