MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials today announced DraftKings has been named as the first “Betting Operator of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational” when the event returns to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. The fan activation, named “DraftKings House,” will debut a customized, open-to-the-public venue located on the 18th green. The agreement deepens DraftKings’ ties to the PGA TOUR having recently announced plans for a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale pending regulatory approval, as well as sponsorship deals having been named the Official Daily Fantasy Game and Official Betting Operator of THE TOUR. DraftKings has also expanded its presence in the sport of golf having signed Bryson DeChambeau to a sponsorship deal in the fall of 2020.

“When the State of Tennessee legalized sports betting last November, it opened the door for a number of new business opportunities in the sports industry,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “With the existing relationship between DraftKings and the PGA TOUR, integrating them into the Memphis market at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was an easy decision. We’re excited to be one of the first PGA TOUR events to offer a public venue setting in this category. This sponsorship adds another on-site experience that caters to a variety of fans and we look forward to debuting it as we welcome the world’s best golfers return back to Memphis.”

The DraftKings House, which is accessible to any fan aged 21-and-over with a grounds ticket, features an open-air patio with unbeatable views of the 18th green and premium food and beverage for purchase. Spectators who enter the DraftKings House space will have access to televisions airing golf and other live sports, phone chargers, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“DraftKings is excited to expand our presence in the golf space at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we continue to build upon our existing relationship with the PGA TOUR,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. “The DraftKings House provides a one-of-a-kind experience for golf fans at TPC Southwind and we look forward to witnessing this innovative venue in action in Memphis.”

To gain access to the DraftKings House, fans can purchase a daily grounds ticket to the event, starting at $30 for Wednesday, $60 for Thursday or Friday and $70 to attend Saturday or Sunday. This ticket provides fans with access to several public venues, ability to taste local fare from notable restaurants and stand right along the rope line to watch the world’s best golfers in action.

This agreement is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the PGA TOUR. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live sporting data to betting operators all over the world. The TOUR’s Official Betting Operator category was launched in 2020 and the organization continues to evolve its innovative GolfBet partnership with The Action Network. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association as Have a Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.

DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Game and an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. Fans can find the latest available daily fantasy golf contests as well as golf betting markets by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.

Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.