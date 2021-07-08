Brooks Koepka headlines latest commitments

Louisiana native Burns qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his three-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley at the Valspar Championship in May for his first career PGA TOUR title. The 24-year-old became the second-youngest winner of the Valspar Championship and the fifth player to pick up his first TOUR title at the event. On the PGA TOUR this season, Burns owns six top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at AT&T Byron Nelson and a third-place finish at The Genesis Invitational. Burns is set to make his first career World Golf Championships appearance and second start at TPC Southwind after earning a sponsor’s exemption as an 18-year-old in 2015.

Homa secured his third consecutive trip to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after defeating Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win The Genesis Invitational for his second career TOUR title. The California native, who is currently No. 26 in the FedExCup standings, holds five top-10 finishes this season including T6 finishes at the Valspar Championship and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will mark the 30-year-old’s third consecutive start at the event.

Cink will compete in his first World Golf Championships event since 2011 following his victory at the 2020 Fortinet Championship in September for his seventh career TOUR victory and his 100th career top-10 on TOUR. The win marked 4,074 days since Cink’s last TOUR win at The Open Championship in 2009. Just seven months later, Cink picked up his second win of the season at the RBC Heritage to become the fourth player (fifth instance) age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on TOUR since 1960, joining Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry. This will be Cink’s 11th career start at TPC Southwind, with his best result a T4 in 2018.

Tournament Information

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

Daily grounds tickets, starting at $30, as well as upgraded ticket options for the 2021 event are now on sale when the world’s best return to TPC Southwind, August 2-8. Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only). Spectators can visit www.WGCFedEx.com for more ticket information or to purchase tickets.

While on site at TPC Southwind, fans should stop by The Pit located near the eighth green, which features barbecue staples Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous, or relax, refresh, and enjoy an idyllic backyard setting at the TruGreen Backyard featuring comfortable outdoor seating areas, food and drink for purchase, lawn games, children playscapes and much more.

