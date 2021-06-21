  • Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed commit

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
×
Loading...