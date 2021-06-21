Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed commit

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today that 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, World No. 2 Dustin Johnson and World No. 9 Patrick Reed have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

Rahm earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his victory Sunday at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which marked his first major championship victory and sixth career PGA TOUR title. With the win, Rahm became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Open, moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and claimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Before the 26-year-old’s victory at the U.S. Open, Rahm was already having a banner season with four top-5 finishes including a T2 finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will mark Rahm’s third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind.

Reigning FedExCup champion Johnson secured his qualification for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his win at the 2020 Masters Tournament in November for his second major championship title and 24th career win on the PGA TOUR. En route to his five-stroke victory, the South Carolina native set the Masters Tournament scoring record for 72 holes (20-under 268) breaking the previous record of 270 (Tiger Woods/1997, Jordan Spieth/2015). The 37-year-old has at least one win in each of his 14 PGA TOUR seasons, tying Tiger Woods for the third-longest streak to begin a career in TOUR history. Johnson is set to make his fourth consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind, the site of two of his 24 career wins (2012, 2018).

Reed, who is No. 18 in the FedExCup standings, locked in his qualification for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his five-stroke victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The nine-time TOUR winner holds six top-10 finishes this season, including a T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship and fifth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The 30-year-old will be making his third consecutive start at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his best finish a T12 in 2019.