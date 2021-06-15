Complimentary Youth Tickets courtesy of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – It’s summertime and those looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy should look no further than the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The world’s best golfers return to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8, and the tournament is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to provide complimentary youth tickets for ages 15 and under, making the event a great family experience and attracting visitors to our great state of Tennessee.

“Over the last 15 months, families have had many yearly traditions suspended, including Memphis’ professional golf tournament,” said executive director Darrell Smith. “With partners like the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is able to allow families the chance to reestablish those traditions and spend a day at TPC Southwind the whole family can appreciate and enjoy.”

The 2021 event marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event and courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only). Daily grounds tickets start at just $30 along with access to all public fan areas, which feature a variety of best-in-class amenities and experiences. Whether you are a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan, or just looking to get outside for a day with the kids, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational has something for everyone.

“It’s an honor for Tennessee and the vibrant city of Memphis to be home to this global event, and we’re excited to partner with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and deliver an unforgettable experience to our youth,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We know once they come, they’ll want to come back year after year bringing new fans to both the sport and to our great state.”

With 18 holes and 240 acres of property at TPC Southwind, there is endless space for children and families to explore, play and enjoy some fresh air and time away from the screen. Families can stop by The Pit, which features barbecue staples from Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous, or relax, refresh, and enjoy an idyllic backyard setting at the TruGreen Backyard featuring fun for the whole family.

Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.