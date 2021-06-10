  • Tournament unveils new fan enhancement, the TruGreen Backyard

    Memphis-based TruGreen continues commitment to First Tee Scholars as it supports unique opportunity at tournament

    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 20: Flyover view from the thirteenth green prior to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 20, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 20: Flyover view from the thirteenth green prior to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 20, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...