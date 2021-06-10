Tournament unveils new fan enhancement, the TruGreen Backyard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced an all-new fan activation area titled “TruGreen Backyard,” a public space giving spectators a welcome respite between the 13th and 14th holes. The TruGreen Backyard will provide fans the perfect spot to relax, refresh and enjoy an idyllic backyard setting while the world’s best golfers return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

“We’re excited to partner with TruGreen to bring this unique public venue to the fans at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational,” said executive director Darrell Smith. “In building on our fans-first approach, this new activation will provide a great atmosphere for friends and families alike to eat, hang out and enjoy world-class golf.”

Fans will be able to enjoy an ideal backyard setting showcasing the best way to “Live Life Outside.” The dream backyard set-up is located on a beautiful stretch of lawn between the back nine action and will include family playscape areas, inspirations for the outdoor chefs, adult lawn games, garden enhancements and more. Fans can enjoy a moment’s respite while they are immersed in a picturesque backyard getaway complete with comfortable outdoor seating areas, food and drink for purchase, lawn games, children playscapes and much more.

“At TruGreen, we take immense pride in creating beautiful, green outdoor spaces where families and friends can live life outside, and we’re thrilled to partner with the PGA TOUR to develop the TruGreen Backyard and engage with fans during this tournament,” said John Cowles, President & CEO of TruGreen.

Last year, the nation’s leading lawn care provider partnered with First Tee in supporting the expansion of the First Tee College Scholarship Program to include alumni pursuing careers in agronomy, plant science and other science-based professions. With TruGreen as a trustee, the program expansion provides First Tee alumni with valuable opportunities to incorporate their learnings and leadership development into a career in the sciences.

First Tee recently announced the 2021 First Tee College Scholarship recipients, which includes 12 exemplary graduating high school seniors all of whom will be attending stand out colleges and universities across the country. TruGreen associates will serve as mentors to select Scholars and contribute to professional development, help to share industry knowledge and science-based expertise as the students prepare to take their passions and education into real-world application.

During the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TruGreen and the tournament will host select scholarship recipients for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes agronomy experience with the TPC Southwind Agronomy team. The recipients will have the opportunity to engage with the experts and witness how the team prepares the greens and course to ensure optimal condition for world class competition.

“We’re honored to support the First Tee College Scholarship Program and help play a role in building the next generation of leaders, including those in scientific careers. We look forward to meeting these well deserving students in TruGreen’s Backyard and over the course of their college and professional careers, seeing the impact these alumni will have on our communities,” said Cowles.

Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.