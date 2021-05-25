It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Includes one-night stay, grounds tickets and exclusive tournament merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced The Peabody Hotel Getaway Package in partnership with Memphis Tourism and the iconic Peabody Hotel as the world’s best players prepare to return to TPC Southwind, August 5-8. This special offer for regional visitors includes a one-night stay at the famous Memphis lodging, two grounds tickets with special onsite access and exclusive tournament merchandise.
“We’re excited to partner with Memphis Tourism and The Peabody Hotel on this exclusive ticket package for our regional fans,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “Not only will fans be able to enjoy our world-class tournament as we welcome back the game’s global superstars for one of Memphis’ biggest events on the sports calendar, they’ll also have the opportunity to experience all that the city of Memphis has to offer.”
The Peabody Hotel Getaway Package is $380 (plus taxes and fees) and available for each night of competition, Thursday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 8, during the week of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Due to limited availability each night, bookings will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Peabody Hotel is one of Memphis’ grandest and most legendary hotels known for its charm, elegance, gracious hospitality, and rich history. With this ticket package, fans will have the opportunity to stay in the newly renovated guestrooms featuring opulent designs, décor and furnishings. Located in the heart of downtown, visitors are also just blocks away from Beale Street, the Memphis Rock ‘n Soul Museum, Sun Studio and many more historic attractions.
“Memphis is a world class destination known as the Home of Blues, Soul & Rock ‘n’ Roll, and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is a global sporting event, it’s a perfect match in a city that will feed your soul,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism. “Our legendary live music, culinary scene and cultural offerings combine to create a great getaway, with the added bonus of seeing some of the biggest names in golf, all right here in Memphis.”
The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will mark Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually brings the best players in the world to Memphis for one the strongest fields of the year. Fans can purchase The Peabody Hotel Getaway Package by visiting WGCFedEx.com.
Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.