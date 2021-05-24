Phil Mickelson qualifies for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The three-time World Golf Championships winner qualifies for FedEx St. Jude Invitational with historic PGA Championship win
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Three-time World Golf Championships winner Phil Mickelson officially qualified for a return to Memphis after earning his sixth major championship title and 45th PGA TOUR victory at the PGA Championship and becoming the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history at 50 years old. The best players in the world return to Memphis and TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8, for the PGA TOUR season’s final World Golf Championships event.
Mickelson, who finished T2 at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has four career top-three finishes in eight consecutive appearances at TPC Southwind without a victory.
With his historic win at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, Mickelson became the fourth player to win PGA TOUR events in four different decades (Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd, Davis Love III) and moved to T8 on the all-time PGA TOUR wins list as he became the ninth player to reach 45 TOUR wins. Mickelson moved from No. 115 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to No. 32 and moved up to No. 45 in the FedExCup standings.
The California native, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, closed with a 1-over 73 and two stroke victory over 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen. The win marks 30 years, 4 months, and 10 days since winning his first TOUR title at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open as an amateur, the longest span between first and last victory in TOUR history.
The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.
