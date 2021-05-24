  • Phil Mickelson qualifies for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

    The three-time World Golf Championships winner qualifies for FedEx St. Jude Invitational with historic PGA Championship win

    KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up on the second hole during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up on the second hole during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
×
Loading...