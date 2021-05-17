A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

“We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”

Central BBQ owners Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp met on the barbecue circuit in the mid-80s. After competing in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis and many other local and regional BBQ competitions, they made the leap from friends to business partners, and have been taking their “cue seriously since ’02.” In Central BBQ’s words, “we smoke the good stuff” and the smoke will be out in The Pit throughout tournament week.

For more than 40 years, The Commissary has been a staple of Memphis cuisine, with locations in Germantown and Collierville, and has served their hickory-smoked, slow-cooked Memphis style BBQ ribs, World Famous BBQ Nachos (since 1982), pulled park plates and sandwiches to Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Jack Nicklaus, The Eagles and Aerosmith. As they put it, with food “so good y’ull slap yo’ mama,” The Commissary will have their signature dishes on site and available for fans to enjoy throughout the week at The Pit.

HOG WILD has been catering Memphis for over 25 years, bringing back a long tradition of great Real Memphis Barbeque with their slow-cooked meats. From the “backyard to the boardroom,” HOG WILD Catering & A Moveable Feast has specialized in bringing Memphis barbecue to Memphis and the Mid-South. Most recently, the Memphis staple opened its first retail location, HOG WILD East which is a to-go shop featuring prepared meals, smoked meats and freshly made sandwiches and salads. With a team who can whip up anything from grits to gourmet dishes, HOG WILD will be set up in The Pit with some great options for fans to sample.

The Rendezvous, a quintessential Memphis experience since 1948 that began in a basement off an alley in Downtown Memphis, have been serving their same signature Vergos Family dry rub ribs recipe for over 70 years. Rendezvous returns to TPC Southwind to bring some of their famous menu items back to the fans in The Pit throughout the tournament.