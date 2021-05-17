A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous return to serve their signature dishes by holes 8 & 9
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.
“We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
Central BBQ owners Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp met on the barbecue circuit in the mid-80s. After competing in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis and many other local and regional BBQ competitions, they made the leap from friends to business partners, and have been taking their “cue seriously since ’02.” In Central BBQ’s words, “we smoke the good stuff” and the smoke will be out in The Pit throughout tournament week.
For more than 40 years, The Commissary has been a staple of Memphis cuisine, with locations in Germantown and Collierville, and has served their hickory-smoked, slow-cooked Memphis style BBQ ribs, World Famous BBQ Nachos (since 1982), pulled park plates and sandwiches to Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Jack Nicklaus, The Eagles and Aerosmith. As they put it, with food “so good y’ull slap yo’ mama,” The Commissary will have their signature dishes on site and available for fans to enjoy throughout the week at The Pit.
HOG WILD has been catering Memphis for over 25 years, bringing back a long tradition of great Real Memphis Barbeque with their slow-cooked meats. From the “backyard to the boardroom,” HOG WILD Catering & A Moveable Feast has specialized in bringing Memphis barbecue to Memphis and the Mid-South. Most recently, the Memphis staple opened its first retail location, HOG WILD East which is a to-go shop featuring prepared meals, smoked meats and freshly made sandwiches and salads. With a team who can whip up anything from grits to gourmet dishes, HOG WILD will be set up in The Pit with some great options for fans to sample.
The Rendezvous, a quintessential Memphis experience since 1948 that began in a basement off an alley in Downtown Memphis, have been serving their same signature Vergos Family dry rub ribs recipe for over 70 years. Rendezvous returns to TPC Southwind to bring some of their famous menu items back to the fans in The Pit throughout the tournament.
Daily Grounds tickets are available for the 2021 event, which annually brings the best players in the world to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.WGCFedEx.com. The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will offer peace of mind for ticket buyers with all 2021 Daily Grounds ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For an upgraded tournament experience, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is offering a Weekly Clubhouse ticket which includes grounds access, climate-controlled comfort within the TPC Southwind Clubhouse, all-inclusive food and beverage and a birds-eye view of the practice range and putting green. New this year, clubhouse ticketholders can enjoy expanded patio seating and an exclusive on-course viewing deck to enjoy the golf action up close and personal. Clubhouse tickets are available at $1,500.
The Clubhouse will also be available to purchase by day, Thursday – Sunday, pending availability starting June 1st at $500 per ticket each day.
Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Spectators can review the PGA TOUR’s Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo.
