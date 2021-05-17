  • A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

    Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous return to serve their signature dishes by holes 8 & 9

    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 26: Food from Hog Wild at The Pit near the 9th hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 26, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
